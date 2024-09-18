In Kharkiv, nine individuals sustained injuries, while two fatalities were reported in Sapporichya.

Yesterday, on a Tuesday, the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv endured another severe Russian air assault. Various districts had guided bombs detonate within them, resulting in an increased number of casualties. The current tally stands at 9 individuals injured. This latest attack adds to the series of civilian-targeted incidents that have occurred recently. On Sunday, a precise bombing claimed the life of a woman while injuring 43 others, including 4 children. Russian air raids also struck settlements in the Saporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in the death of 2 individuals.

8:46 Ukraine: Sumy's Energy Facilities Become Target Once Again Officials have reported that energy facilities in Sumy, a northeastern Ukrainian metropolis, have been targeted yet again by Russian drones. Initial assessments suggest no fatalities, but the constant attacks have put significant pressure on the energy system. On Tuesday, Russia bombarded the city and its surrounding areas with rockets and drones, causing an interruption in power supply for approximately 280,000 households, as per the Ministry of Energy.

8:27 Ukrainian General Staff: Russian Casualties Skyrocket to 1130 The Ukrainian General Staff reports an alarming 1130 Russian soldiers killed or wounded in the previous 24 hours. Since the initiation of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the Ukraine has recorded an eye-popping 637,010 enemy casualties. In the past day, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 25 artillery systems, 45 transportation and fuel vehicles, and 6 tanks.

7:55 Ukraine Plans to Deploy Western F-16 Fighter Jets Ukrainian Air Force officials have designed a deployment plan for incoming Western F-16 fighter jets. All tasks assigned to the military and defense ministry have been outlined, as mentioned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address. The Air Force Command also discussed possibility of expanding the aircraft fleet and further pilot training. Many voices in Kyiv advocate for enhanced basic pilot training, with the current training duration being just 40 days. Ukraine anticipates receiving around 60 F-16 jets, but only a few have been delivered so far.

7:19 Russia Reports Repelling of Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Several Regions Russia shares intel of Ukrainian drone attacks on various regions. Air defense units managed to shoot down 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions during the night, as per TASS, referencing the Defense Ministry. Half of the drones were shot down in the border region of Kursk, with the remainder in border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, and the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency fails to mention the Tver region to the northwest of Moscow, where locals and military bloggers report a drone attack on a considerable munitions depot in Toropets, sparking a city-wide fire and mandating the evacuation of residents.

6:57 Ukrainian Attack Inflicts Severe Damage on Russian Munitions Depot Military bloggers report that the Ukrainian strike on the Toropets in the Tver region ignited a munitions depot containing numerous tons of ammunition and rockets. The depot, which bloggers claim has expanded substantially in recent years, features 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin asserts that the situation in the region is now under control. Ukrainian military bloggers conclude, based on their data analysis, that significant damage was inflicted, particularly on newer bunkers.

6:20 Green Party Deputy Fraction Leader Proposes Debate on Russian Influence in Germany The deputy leader of the Green Party fraction, Konstantin von Notz, requests a Bundestag discussion on Russian influence operations in Germany. "Internal documents from the Russian propaganda factory SDA demonstrate the devious methods by which Russian entities manipulate our democracy, public discourses, and elections," says the home security official. "With AfD, BSW, and other accomplices spreading Russian narratives in public and parliaments, detrimental partnerships form to sabotage German interests together. Individuals backing Ukraine are identified, monitored, and attempts are made to dishonor them publicly."

5:42 Russian Trolls Distribute False Videos Regarding Kamala Harris According to research conducted by Microsoft, Russian actors are intensifying their disinformation campaign against US presidential contender Kamala Harris. A group associated with the Kremlin, referred to as Storm-1516, has produced two fabricated videos since late August to besmirch Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video depicts a mob of Harris supporters assaulting an alleged Trump rally attendee. The second video features an actor spreading the fabricated claim that Harris was responsible for injuring a girl in a 2011 accident, leaving her disabled, and fleeing the scene. Both videos reportedly amassed millions of views, as per Microsoft.

5:19 Explosions and Fire in Russian Tver Ukrainian drone strikes, as per Russian sources, have incited a fire in the Russian region of Tver. Debris from a demolished Ukrainian drone reportedly sparked the fire in Toropets, necessitating the partial evacuation of residents. Governor Igor Rudenya announced this on the Telegram messaging app. Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Russian air defense units are said to still be engaged in repelling a supposed "massive drone attack" on the city. The town, with a population of approximately 11,000, is reportedly the site of a Russian storage facility for rockets, ammunition, and explosives, according to a 2018 report by the RIA state news agency.

03:57 Drone Invasion in RussiaMultiple Russian regions in the west are under attack by Ukrainian drones, according to local governors. The Smolensk region near the border with Belarus saw seven drones being shot down, Governor Vasily Anochin announced on Telegram. A drone was also taken down over the Orjol region by Russian air defense, Governor Andrei Klichkov reported on Telegram. At least fourteen drones were shot down in the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz revealed on Telegram. Ukraine claims the attacks targeted critical military, energy, and transportation infrastructure vital to Russia's war efforts.

02:56 U.S. Probes Russian Uranium Exports via ChinaThe U.S. government is examining suspicions that China could bypass the ban on Russian uranium imports into the U.S. by importing enriched uranium from Russia and exporting its own uranium to the U.S., as reported by Reuters from internal sources. "We are worried about evading the ban on Russian uranium imports," said Jon Indall from the U.S. Uranium Producers Association (UPA). "We don't want to abruptly switch from Russian sources to Chinese imports. We have urged the Commerce Department to undertake an investigation." The U.S. Commerce Department has yet to comment on the matter.

01:54 U.S. to Restock Oil ReservesAs per an insider, the U.S. plans to replenish its strategic oil reserves with up to six million barrels. If executed, this would be the largest purchase since the substantial release in 2022. The U.S. government drastically cut its oil reserves in response to high gasoline prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which marked the "largest release of oil reserves ever."

00:45 Civilian Casualties in SaporizhzhiaRussia reportedly attacked the Saporizhzhia region, leaving at least two civilians dead and five more injured, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Additionally, Governor Fedorov disclosed that Komyshuvakha in the region was "heavily assaulted," with several structures and an infrastructure facility being damaged. Rescue teams are still on site, assessing the extent of the damage.

23:38 U.S. UN Ambassador on Zelensky's Peace PlanThe U.S. UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, declared that the U.S. has reviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposed "peace plan." During a press conference at UN Headquarters, she stated, "We have studied President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe it holds potential for success. It's crucial to determine how we can collaborate in this endeavor." Thomas-Greenfield expressed optimism for progress in the peace talks, without providing further details. She presumably referred to the "victory plan" on Ukraine's side, which Zelensky unveiled last month.

22:29 Latvia False Alarm: Unidentified Object Turns Out to be BirdsLatvia issued a false alarm over an airspace violation by an unidentified flying object. The airforce confirmed that the reported object, which originated from neighboring Belarus and crossed into Latvia's eastern region of Kraslava, was merely a flock of birds. Earlier, the Defense Ministry in Riga had announced a potential incursion, leading NATO interceptor planes to scramble, but ultimately, they did not find any other threats in the area.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Sign Cybersecurity PactMoldova and Germany collaborate to strengthen their defense against "Putin's hybrid warfare," according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Speaking at Chisinau, she emphasized, "However, that's why we're increasing our efforts to counter these aggressions." Through offering IT equipment, facilitating information exchange, and conducting training, they aim to protect Moldova from cyber attacks and expose disinformation.

