- In Kharkiv, a Russian air attack results in numerous fatalities and injuries.

In a Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv up north, at least 4 individuals, including a 14-year-old girl, lost their lives. According to Kharkiv's military governor, Oleh Synyehubov, around 28 more individuals suffered injuries, with the number likely to increase. Guided aerial bombs hit various targets, including a 12-story residential building that partially crumbled, as per official statements.

"This situation could have been avoided if our defense forces had the capacity to annihilate Russian military aircraft at their bases," mentioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Telegram post. He once more emphasized the importance of procuring long-range Western weapons to strike locations within Russia in light of the destruction.

The explosives detonated in numerous districts of the once-second-largest city in Ukraine. Injuries have been reported in several children, as per government records. Kharkiv, situated merely around 30 kilometers away from the Russian border, has frequently been under Russian assaults. At the onset of the invasion instituted by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Russian soldiers also attempted to seize Kharkiv but failed.

Enhancing air defense is imperative, Zelensky continued. As per Kyiv, to safeguard their own cities, they must also neutralize the Russian threat. Strikes on military airfields in the hinterland within Russia are essential, where bombers and fighter jets are stationed. Zelensky has been advocating for the West to authorize weapon delivery usage for strikes on Russian territory almost every day. So far, there have been restrictions in place. However, the country is also utilizing its own drones and missiles for the attacks. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion using Western military assistance for over two and a half years.

The ongoing war has led Kharkiv to endure frequent Russian assaults, as the city is situated close to the Russian border. Despite international restrictions, Ukraine has been utilizing its own drones and missiles for attacks on Russian military targets within the country.

