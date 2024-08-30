- In Kalkofe's words, "The deepest sewage pits all share a common feature: a bottom opening."

For the loyal fans, it's been a time of uncertainty: The notorious film festival "#SchleFaZ – The worst films of all time" almost faced extinction. Tonight (8:00 PM), this trashy TV festival is back for a fresh season. Instead of Tele 5, it's now found a new home on the RTL subsidiary channel, Nitro. Oliver Kalkofe chats with the German Press Agency about tears, a new beginning, and serial killers in an aerobics studio.

Question: Hey Mr. Kalkofe, it's been eight months since "#SchleFaZ" took a break; what's up with the comeback?

Answer: When we announced the incredible news that "#SchleFaZ" would continue on Nitro and RTL+ after its departure from Tele 5, it was one of the most emotional and joyous moments I've ever had on stage. The fans' initial heartbreak and sorrow quickly turned into tears of joy and hugs. It was truly amazing to witness!

We're thrilled that the entire "#SchleFaZ" team is back, and Nitro hasn't insisted on any modifications. So, we can proudly say: Nothing's changed, and it'll remain as beautifully awful as it's always been! In a way, it's both a rebirth and a fresh start. We feel the entire RTL family backing the project with genuine energy and excitement. Experiencing this again at our age is an incredibly satisfying feeling.

Even two Bond stars can't save it

Question: What can fans expect?

Answer: Initially, some good news for the fans: Of course, the infamous "one shark movie per year" rule is still in effect; this time, we have "Sand Sharks" lined up for viewing. Sand sharks, people! After sharks in a hurricane, fins slicing through the sandy beach is probably the strangest sight you can imagine. We've finally found the perfect time to take on this film.

Another gem is "Aerobicide," a delightful blend of aerobics, pop gymnastics, and slasher films. The whole time, they're just exercising, twerking, and murdering.

Then we have an overlooked action classic from the late 1970s, "The Lone Fighter." Filled with double James Bond power, with George Lazenby, the original 007, and Harold Sakata, who became legendary as Oddjob in "Goldfinger," in the lead roles. But even two James Bond stars can't save a true piece of crap film.

King Kong rip-off with a hairy twist

Question: More highlights?

Answer: What else do we have? "Ape" is another 1970s gem, focusing on a hairy giant ape. Essentially, it's just another low-budget King Kong rip-off, but we managed to make it the perfect addition to "#SchleFaZ."

The ape itself offers some fantastic moments: the poor intern in an ape suit who had to crush a few paper houses and was clearly wearing sneakers. And there's a long, thrilling water fight against a dead shark from the fish market.

Question: The very first film of the season hails directly from the RTL archive.

Answer: We're especially proud of the season opener, "S.O.S. Barracuda: Death plays roulette" from 1999. Why? Because we have an excellent RTL original production for the fans to enjoy. Though finding an appropriate fit for "#SchleFaZ" among RTL's high-quality programming is a challenge, we pulled it off!

This film stars Heinz Hoenig as the main villain, Verona Feldbusch before her Pooth days, and Maren Gilzer. It's a "Die Hard" rip-off, but this time, the action takes place on a gambling fishing trawler off Travemünde. And the Bruce Willis role is filled by Nick Wilder, the actor famously known for his role as Herr Kaiser in the Hamburg-Mannheimer ads.

This is undeniably "#SchleFaZ" gold! As a "Die Hard" fan, this over-the-top, ultra-ambitious high-school theater production is the perfect, worthy kick-off to the new RTL season.

"Turning a bad movie into a good time"

Question: So, what makes "#SchleFaZ" such a hit?

Answer: "#SchleFaZ" was originally just a fun idea for the summer. We never dreamed that it would become such a phenomenon. In America and England, watching terrible movies with friends and laughing at their unintentional humor was popular, but it was less so in Germany.

But it offers some form of release; you take something that's just plain bad and make it fun. Through our editing, we turn a lousy movie into a good time.

Watching it by yourself, you'd be annoyed by the poor quality of the film. But with us, you can laugh and have a blast. Plus, everyone involved is handing it in with genuine passion and love. The audience appreciates being treated honestly, because that's not always the case in television.

Complaints? "It's the directors or producers"

Question: In eleven years, has anyone associated with a film – a director, cinematographer, or even an actor – ever complained that their artistic work was being made fun of?

Answer: Yes, there have been complaints and positive reactions from those involved. The ability to satirize oneself and maintain a certain sense of humor and distance from their own work is more common among actors.

Some creators or producers tend to overdo their projects, lacking the necessary humor and detachment. Take "Troll 2" for instance, a movie that has since become a beloved cult classic due to its unintentional hilarity. Initially, the director was thrilled by the audience's joy, but later grew agitated and frustrated as they laughed at what he considered inappropriate moments. Such individuals can be sensitive when their work is disparaged.

Similarly, certain companies were hesitant to provide us with their movies, fearing a negative connotation. However, I view "#SchleFaZ" as a reevaluation of films that, despite good intentions, didn't quite reach the expected success level. It's beneficial for the films if we can laugh at them from a distance, as it enhances their appeal due to our self-deprecating humor and resilience.

Will we ever run out of bad movies? I highly doubt it. In our early days, we took whatever we could get, but soon realized it wasn't sufficient. Many movies are bad because they're dull and repetitive. Our motto is "Beautiful shit." We're aiming for movies that are so bad they're laughable, driven by an unintentional fervor. Finding these hidden gems requires diligent searching, which I've been doing for years, purchasing and streaming potential candidates like a relentless collector.

I currently have a list of around 150 titles that are perfect for "#SchleFaZ." I forward this to the broadcaster, who then pursues the rights holders and negotiates the rights we can acquire. Sometimes we believe we've reached the end, but I've learned: even the deepest holes have a bottom. You can always keep digging if you're brave enough.

ABOUT THE FIGURE: Career advisors suggested that Oliver Kalkofe (58), a Lower Saxony native, should become a ship merchant. He eventually became a TV critic, following a series of detours. Kalkofe gained a large fanbase with his parodies of TV trash, which he developed for radio ffn and later showcased on Premiere. Besides his success as a TV critic, Kalkofe has made a name for himself as a screenwriter (co-writing the cinema film "Der Wixxer") and voice actor. He resides in Berlin.

