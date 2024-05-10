In June, the third season of 'The Bear' will debut, featuring its full 10-episode run.

The popular cooking show from Hulu and FX, which has captured many hearts, will be premiering its third season on June 27th, as mentioned in a press release. This means that you can watch all ten episodes from the new season right away on that day.

This exciting news was accompanied by a brief teaser trailer that featured Jeremy Allen White's character, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, dressed in his white chef's outfit and starting his day in the kitchen of his upgraded restaurant.

In this upcoming season, Carmy and his trusted employees Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) will be working hard to transform their humble "beef stand" into the most prestigious restaurant. Despite their struggle to keep the restaurant afloat, they will strive for culinary excellence.

As part of their quest for creating a world-class dining experience, The Bear's staff will be pushed to their limits and put their friendships to the test. The action-packed season will show us if they've got what it takes to thrive in the restaurant industry and make it to the next day.

Season 2 depicted Carmy and his "Original Beef" crew trying to transform their famous Chicago sandwich joint into a gourmet food destination. Several members from the previous seasons, including Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matheson, will be returning as regulars, while Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon will be reappearing in recurring roles.

This year, "The Bear" won ten Emmys, including the award for best comedy series, as well as three Golden Globes.

