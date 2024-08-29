Event Celebrating Musical Expressions and Democratic Values - In Jamel, the forest resonates with rhythm for a span of two days.

In Jamel, the noise Returns: The town situated in the Nordwestmecklenburg district is once again hosting the "Jamel rocks the Förster" music and democracy festival on the 27th and 28th of this month. Since 2007, notable musical acts have been drawing attention to Jamel, particularly addressing the significant neo-Nazi presence in the nearby village of Gägelow. The upcoming state elections in Saxony and Thuringia add an extra layer of interest to this event.

As with tradition, the performers' identities will be unveiled only when the festival begins. According to the festival's website, "those interested in both the extraordinary music acts and the political message of the festival will have an opportunity to secure tickets." The tickets for this year's edition, numbering over 3,000, were snapped up within thirty minutes of the presale commencing.

Seminars and Information Stations contribute to the main performance lineup.

Beyond the performances on the two main stages, seminars and information stations will also be provided. Previous acts that have graced this event include Fettes Brot, Die Ärzte, Deichkind, Herbert Grönemeyer, Marteria, Danger Dan, Igor Levit, and Kraftklub.

At the turn of the year, a local political controversy erupted around the festival. A local councilor accused the event organizers - Birgit and Horst Lohmeyer - of environmental misconduct. Alleging a lack of evidence, the Schwerin public prosecutor's office opted against an investigation. In March, the signing of a usage contract for the urgently needed meadow area with the festival organizers was agreed upon.

Addressing the situation, Birgit Lohmeyer stated, "We will not be deterred and will stand united against fascists and their accomplices in this region." Her husband, Horst Lohmeyer, added, "Our festival does not serve merely ourselves, but also empowers volunteers, artists, and attendees as a means of joyful resistance against the far right."

