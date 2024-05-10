In its new season, "Interview with the Vampire" delves deep into the "Old World."

The change of guard in the second season sees Delainey Hayles taking over the role of Claudia from Bailey Bass. Despite the absence of a specific reason, this shift occurs. Claudia, a vampire child forever trapped in her youthful form, joins Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in his wandering adventures. Her desire for connection and community is instrumental in shaping the narrative.

Though the intricacies of an eternal vampire child's logistics were not the focus, the fundamental makeover brings a notable transformation.

Lestat (Sam Reid) is largely relegated to Louis' thoughts and flashbacks, largely due to the nature of the television series.

Adapting Rice's books into an open-ended series is a tricky challenge, but the framing device makes it easier. As Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman) guide their human interviewee, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), through their blood-drenched past, it offers a chance for intriguing detours and tangents.

The introduction of new characters adds depth to the story. Claudia's involvement with the Theatre des Vampires and the leading man, Santiago (Ben Daniels), brings a fresh sense of fear and theatrics to the plot.

Concurrently, a separate storyline deepens Molloy's history and the dangers of being Louis' skeptical biographer. His doubt about a few omitted details by his immortal subjects is justified.

Through the six previewed episodes, the tale unfolds at a languid, dream-like pace. While at times it seems like more vampire theater, it remains captivating and distinct from the 1994 movie, despite the high-profile casting of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

After thirty years, "Interview with the Vampire" has managed to leave a lasting impression. This version of the story has successfully added its unique touch to the original source material and been granted a second season by AMC, acknowledging the potential it demonstrated even before the first season aired.

Although vampires seemed like the next logical step following AMC's long-time reliance on zombies, this interpretation of "Interview with the Vampire" has found the perfect setting, and the creative team has seized the opportunity to sink their teeth into a concept that, surprisingly, seems to be aging well against all odds.

"Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire" season 2 premieres on May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

