In Israel's report, a prominent Hezbollah leader meets his end in an aerial assault.

Israel remains undeterred in Lebanon, continuing its operations against Hezbollah leadership, with reports of another significant victory: alleged death of Commander Suhail Hussein Husseini in an aerial strike. He had been overseeing weapon procurement and strategic planning during conflicts, according to sources.

Israeli forces declared the successful elimination of a key figure in Hezbollah's operational structure in an airstrike on Beirut. The identified target was Suhail Hussein Husseini, responsible for logistics, finance, and management within the militia, as per an official statement. Hezbollah has yet to issue a response.

Husseini was instrumental in obtaining advanced weapons from Iran and disseminating them among various Hezbollah squadrons, the Israeli military disclosed further. He was also a member of Hezbollah's highest military committee, commonly known as the Jihad Council.

As per the Israeli military, Commander Husseini was heavily involved in budgeting and managing the logistics for the organization's most sensitive projects, including war deployment strategies and other covert operations. This includes orchestrating attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Syria.

In the recent past, several high-profile Hezbollah leaders have fallen victim to Israeli attacks, including their leader Hassan Nasrallah. Despite these losses, Hezbollah maintains that all replaced commanders have effectively assumed their roles.

The Israeli military's airstrike in Beirut marks another instance of targeting key figures in Hezbollah's leadership, following the pattern of attacks during Wars and Conflicts. The organization has faced numerous setbacks, with Commander Husseini's alleged death being another prominent loss, being heavily involved in strategic planning and operations.

Read also: