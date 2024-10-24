In Ibiza, a culinary expert assaults a German tourist, inflicting severe injuries upon him.

At a renowned eatery situated on the celebrated vacation spot of Ibiza, an unpleasant incident unfolded. A 72-year-old German tourist brought forth a complaint, allegedly triggering a chef to lose his cool and inflict severe harm upon him. The victim required emergency surgery in Mallorca.

Reports indicate that a chef at the Ibiza restaurant is being investigated for assaulting an elderly German guest following a food complaint. The chef, aged 37, was taken into custody on accusations of inflicting grievous bodily harm, Spanish authorities stated. The altercation took place last month at a popular restaurant nestled in Santa Eulalia, a coastal town on the east side of the island.

As per official records, the 72-year-old alleged victim, who had come to Ibiza with his partner and a group of friends, lodged a complaint about his meal. He claimed to have been served a dish he hadn't requested, and also expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the food.

The enraged chef stormed into the dining area, shouting invectives. He pushed the German man so forcefully that he tumbled to the ground, colliding with the back of his chair and hitting his head and neck. The chef then hurled the German man's uneaten plate containing food in anger onto the floor near him.

Medical Attention in Mallorca

Upon fleeing the scene with his companions, the German man sought medical attention. Initially, he was only diagnosed with bruises, but his persistent complaints of discomfort prompted a return to the clinic a few days later.

Further medical examination revealed blood clots throughout his upper body, prompting a transfer to the Son Espases hospital in Mallorca, better equipped to handle his condition. While experiencing difficulty breathing, the man underwent surgery, as confirmed by local police.

The current status of the German tourist was not disclosed, as such incidents remain relatively uncommon on Ibiza, infamously referred to as the "Island of the Rich and Beautiful."

The German tourist's complaint initially focused on the dish he was served and the quality of the food. Other guests at the restaurant were shocked by the chef's outrageous behavior, finding it hard to believe that such an incident could occur in such a high-end establishment.

