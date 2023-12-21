Skip to content
In hospital with bowel obstruction

Shortly before Christmas, Ingrid Steeger was admitted to hospital. The cult actress suffered an intestinal blockage.

Actress Ingrid Steeger (76) is said to be in very poor health. As reported by "Bild", she was admitted to the hospital in Bad Hersfeld, Hesse. The former Klimbim star told the newspaper that she had an intestinal blockage.

There is to be no operation

Ingrid Steeger has been living in a nursing home in Bad Hersfeld for some time. "I came to the clinic yesterday morning because I had severe stomach pains. I won't be operated on, it will be done with tablets. I'm staying in hospital until Friday," she said in an interview on Wednesday, describing her current condition. "I have an intestinal blockage, I'm not feeling well. I'm hoping for the best." Mentally, however, she is "doing quite well".

However, friends and fans have been worried about the actress, who has lost a lot of weight and is confined to a wheelchair, for some time. In the fall of 2022, Steeger announced that she would have to move into a nursing home after a fall in her own home. Back in January 2020, the TV icon made her ailing health public in an interview with the German newspaper Bild. On New Year's Day 2020, she suffered a cardiac arrest during a walk. Her companion resuscitated her and a short time later she was fitted with a defibrillator system in hospital.

"Klimbim" made her famous

Born in Berlin, she became famous throughout Germany alongside TV stars such as Elisabeth Volkmann (1936-2006) and Peer Augustinski (1940-2014) in the 1970s comedy series "Klimbim". She was last seen in the Peter Thorwarth film "Goldene Zeiten" in 2006 alongside Wotan Wilke Möhring (56) and "Das A-Team" star Dirk Benedict (78). In 2019, she was still on stage at the Bad Hersfeld Festival.

Source: www.stern.de

