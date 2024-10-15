In his maiden appearance for the U21 team, Paul Wanner scores an exhilarating goal

The German U21 squad maintained its unbeaten streak in EM qualifiers, even after leading by two goals in the decisive match in Poland. Regrettably, a 3-3 draw in Poland was all they could muster. Standout performer Paul Wanner marked his debut with an exceptional goal.

Despite securing the group victory and qualifying for the EM, Germany failed to wrap up the qualifiers with a win in Lodz, settling for a 3:3 draw (3:1) against Poland. Remaining undefeated, they concluded their qualifying campaign as one of the favorites for the finals in Slovakia the following summer.

Nicolo Tresoldi (3.), Wanner's magnificent finish (21.), and Bright Arrey-Mbi (30.) scored for Germany. Dominik Marczuk (17.), Jakub Kaluzinski (50.), and Mariusz Fornalczyk (60.) managed to find the net for Poland, who finished second in group D.

Antonio Di Salvo, aiming for maximum focus in the final qualifier, introduced six changes to his squad after a 2-1 victory against Bulgaria. "This isn't just a warm-up match; every game counts! And Poland is exactly the competition level we can expect at the EM," Di Salvo warned before the encounter on ProSieben MAXX. With Nick Woltemade and Maximilian Beier out due to sickness, Brajan Gruda and the highly sought-after Wanner were introduced to the starting lineup.

Polish injuries

Following the initial goals, Gruda set Wanner up for a splendid solo run, which he converted into a goal from 20 meters with the second touch. The 18-year-old Wanner, hailing from Austrian Dornbirn and the youngest player in Di Salvo's squad, further bolstered his case in the ongoing battle between the Austrian and German football associations.

Arrey-Mbi headed in after a set piece from Rocco Reitz, but then joined Wanner and captain Eric Martel on the bench during halftime. Poland capitalized on the changes in the German squad, pepping up significantly following the break and clinically equalizing. Jan Thielmann saved the day for Germany, preserving the draw in the final moments (86.). Afterwards, Polish forward Ariel Mosor injured his ankle severely while tumbling in the German penalty area. Medics were quickly summoned to attend to him. The match was halted for an extended period.

Prior to the EM (11th to 28th June), Germany still has four friendly matches ahead, with three opponents confirmed: In November, a trip to France and home matches against Slovakia, the EM hosts, and Olympic champion Spain in March are scheduled. The opponent for the opening game on 15th November in Aachen will be announced soon.

Despite the draw, Germany managed to secure their spot in the EM finals with their unbeaten streak in qualifiers, showcasing their strength in soccer. In the crucial match against Poland, Paul Wanner, with his impressive debut goal in Lodz, played a significant role in maintaining Germany's unbeaten streak in soccer.

