- In her brown chiffon gown, she steps onto the pier.

Acclaimed actress Angelina Jolie (49) will take on the role of renowned opera singer Maria Callas (1923-1977) in Pablo Larraín's (48) biopic, "Maria". The movie will premiere at the Venice Film Festival (28 August to 7 September) today, specifically on the 29th. It is also in contention for the Golden Lion award.

For her initial promotional event, Jolie appeared on the Lido wearing a partially see-through brown organza dress. The gown showcased an intricate diamond-shaped cross-stitch design at the front, and it was sleeveless and lengthy. She accessorized the dress with matching shoes and sunglasses, greeting fans as she exited a boat at the Hotel Excelsior. Her tresses, styled in a loose side part, had a balayage look, while her makeup accentuated her eyes subtly.

Jolie is accompanied by Italian actress Valeria Golino (58), who plays Callas' sister Yakinthi, who was born in 1917, and Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer (70), who depicts Greek-Argentinian shipping magnate and Callas' lover, Aristotle Onassis (1906-1975).

A potential encounter with ex Brad Pitt?

The star-studded event outside the competition includes the presentation of "Wolf", the first film since 2008's "Burn After Reading" to feature A-listers George Clooney (63) and Brad Pitt (60) together. Jon Watts (43), director of the "Spider-Man" franchises, oversaw this project.

Fans of the erstwhile "Brangelina" pair are speculating if a reunion may transpire in the Italian lagoon city. Festival director and artistic director Alberto Barbera (70) shed light on this matter in an interview with "Vanity Fair":

"Angelina will arrive on the first day, specifically on the 29th, and will then depart with Pablo Larraín for Telluride [Colorado's fall film festival, Ed.]. Brad will only touch down in Venice on Saturday. It's impossible for them to intersect on the Lido," he explained.

Jolie and Pitt first crossed paths while filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2005 and started a relationship. They got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot in France in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, and legal disputes continue to this day.

