In Germany, there's been a notable decrease in the number of heating devices sold by manufacturers.

"In Germany, heating installers saw a decrease in unit sales during Q3, compared to the record year of 2023. This decline was significant, with a total of 548,000 systems sold in the first nine months, a 48% decrease from the initial figures," the Bundesverband der Deutschen Wärmetechnik (BDW) highlighted in Cologne.

The BDW pointed out that the pace of the energy transition has slowed down around a year after the Buildings Energy Act (GEG) was enacted, and incentives were extended to both apartment and homeowners in late August. The association anticipates the sale of approximately 740,000 systems in 2023, including heat pumps (a record 1.3 million systems sold in 2023). The heating market is now back to its historical sales levels of 2014-2019, according to BDW.

Despite the slowdown in the energy transition, some heating manufacturers might still be seeing growth in sales of energy-efficient systems, such as heat pumps. Consequently, there might be an opportunity for a forward-thinking heating manufacturer to increase its market share in the current market conditions.

