In Gaza, Terrorists Meet Their End at the Former UN Hospital, Now under Israel's Control

In Gaza, Terrorists Meet Their End at the Former UN Hospital, Now under Israel's Control

The Israeli military allegedly eliminated militants and decimated an ammunition storage facility within a previous UNRWA facility in Jabalia, Gaza Strip. The armed operatives had sought refuge within the clinic and tempestuously aimed at Israeli forces, according to the army's assertions. Verification of these claims was initially elusive.

Subsequent detonations post-Israeli airstrike hinted at a substantial stockpile of weapons within the building. An estimated multitude of combatants met their demise there, alongside casualties sustained in subsequent skirmishes within the refugee camp positioned in the north of the coastal territory, already significantly degraded due to past skirmishes. Initial reports from the Palestinian perspective remained absent.

On October 6, the army embarked on a fresh land operation in the north of Gaza Strip and urged civilians residing there to relocate to the southern coastline. However, numerous displaced individuals repeatedly overlooked this directive due to Israeli army's attacks persisting even within the designated "safe zones" in the south.

Terrorists were reportedly using the UNRWA facility in Jabalia as a cover, as stated by the Israeli military. The alleged presence of militants within the clinic raised concerns about potential terrorists among the armed operatives.

