In Game 6 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers overpower the New York Mets, ultimately clinching their spot in the World Series.

The Dodgers' offensive prowess had been the talk of the town throughout the series, and it carried over into their home game at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Led by Tommy Edman's impressive four RBIs, the Dodgers handed the Mets a fourth defeat in six games, this time with an emphatic victory.

Both teams set the scoring pace from the get-go.

The Dodgers opted for Michael Kopech as their reliever in the initial half of the first inning, who struggled a bit. Mets' heavyweight Pete Alonso capitalized on the situation with an infield single, and an errant throw from second baseman Chris Taylor allowed Francisco Lindor to score.

But the cheering crowd at Dodger Stadium did not have long to wait for their team to respond.

Shohei Ohtani kicked off the Los Angeles offense with a lead-off single. Teoscar Hernandez followed suit, and Edman continued his remarkable series form, smashing a two-run double to put Los Angeles ahead 2-1.

The Mets narrowly missed an opportunity to level the scores in the third, but Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda managed to strike out Jeff McNeil, keeping the score at 2-1.

However, Edman struck again, this time with a powerful two-run home run off Sean Manaea, extending the lead and stirring up the Diesel on the field. After Manaea's replacement, Phil Maton, conceded another two-run homer to Will Smith, the score stood at 6-1 in favor of Los Angeles.

Mark Vientos gave the Mets a brief glimmer of hope with a two-run home run, reducing the deficit to 6-3.

But the Mets yet again squandered a chance to score in the sixth inning, leaving the bases loaded with no runs scored.

Ohtani added an RBI single to pile on the misery for the Mets, putting the game almost out of reach for them.

Both teams managed to add further runs, but it was too little, too late as the Dodgers sealed the game and series victory, earning a spot in the Fall Classic.

Edman was named the NLCS MVP, having driven in a franchise record-equaling 11 runs in the series, a feat previously achieved by Corey Seager in the 2020 NLCS.

Edman, who joined the Dodgers in a mid-season trade, marveled at his new team and the warm reception he received derivatively.

"Got an awesome team, they just welcomed me with open arms," Edman said following the game. "Can't wait to keep it going."

The Dodgers will now face the New York Yankees in the World Series, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles.

Edman shared his excitement at achieving his dream of reaching the World Series, thanking the Dodgers fans for their unwavering support.

"Just want to thank the Dodger fans for creating such an electric environment," Edman said to the cheering crowd. "... We're looking forward to more."

Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager who won his fourth NL pennant with the team, expressed his trust in his players to deliver in the postseason and praised their resilience.

"We've been through a lot of adversity this year but I'll tell you guys, this team fought," Roberts added. "And I think in the postseason, its about the fight and we got a lot of talent too. Its going to be a great World Series. I think this is what the baseball world wanted."

The Dodgers previously clinched the World Series four years ago and have now won a total of seven championships.

Sports enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming World Series match between the Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

In light of their impressive performance throughout the NLCS, Tommy Edman's contributions to the team have been particularly noteworthy in the sporting world.

Read also: