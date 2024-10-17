In Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Sabrina Ionescu steps up as the savior, leading the New York Liberty to an astonishing upset over the Minnesota Lynx

In a thrilling finish at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with the score locked at 77, Liberty star forward Ionescu drained the game-winning three-pointer, barely missing the logo, with just over two seconds on the clock.

However, the journey to that crucial moment wasn't a breeze for the Liberty. They trailed at half-time, with Lynx guard Kayla McBride leading the charge with 13 points during the first half.

The Liberty showed resilience in the second half, with Breanna Stewart driving their comeback. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 66, courtesy of Stewart's three-pointer. The teams traded score after score until Liberty forward Jonquel Jones scored a layup, giving her team the lead. Ionescu then added a three-pointer with less than a minute left, extending the lead to 77-73.

However, the Lynx weren't ready to give up yet. Star center Napheesa Collier stepped up, sinking both her free throws to level the score at 77, with just 16 seconds left on the clock.

With the pressure mounting, Ionescu, who had been struggling throughout the game, received the inbound pass and delivered a heroic performance for the Liberty, completing a 15-point comeback - the third largest in WNBA Finals history.

Stewart ended the game with an impressive 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, while Ionescu contributed 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. After the game, Ionescu admitted she needed to review the footage to remember the crucial play.

"I had to take a quick look at the video to see my distance," Ionescu told the media. "Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't. I've visualized that shot a thousand times in my mind and on the court. As athletes, that's what we train for - to be in a position to make a crucial shot."

Ionescu later hailed it as "the biggest shot of my career, hopefully not the last."

Game 4 is scheduled for Friday, 8 p.m. ET in Minneapolis.

Stewart acknowledged the team's historic achievement, being only one win away from their first title. However, she highlighted that the job was far from done.

"We're one game away from winning the championship, and we know they're going to give us their best shot," she said. "They're going to give everything they've got, and so are we. The turnaround is quick, but we'll continue to be ready."

Despite the loss, Collier made history of her own. She finished with 22 points and raised her postseason total to 249, breaking Diana Taurasi's record for the most points in a single postseason in WNBA history, set in 2009.

