In Game 3 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers outshone the New York Mets with a powerful performance, securing a 2-1 series advantage.

Powered by home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Kiké Hernández, the Dodgers are now just two victories away from making their first World Series appearance since 2020, when they claimed their seventh championship title in the franchise's history.

Following a scoreless opening frame, the Dodgers took the lead against Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino in the second inning. Dodgers catcher Will Smith kicked off the scoring with an infield hit, allowing Max Muncy to cross the plate. Los Angeles further extended their lead with a Tommy Edman sacrifice fly, but the Mets' Tyrone Taylor pulled off an extraordinary diving catch to limit the damage to a 2-0 disadvantage.

In the bottom half of the second, the Mets found themselves in scoring position after Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler lost command of his pitches. Nonetheless, the two-time All-Star managed to keep it a 2-0 game by striking out Francisco Álvarez and Francisco Lindor.

The score remained at 2-0 until Hernández slammed a two-run homer in the sixth, enhancing the excitement level by waving to the silent crowd at Citi Field.

With Mets' offense struggling and the relief squad weary, Ohtani added salt to the Mets' wounds in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers' slugging sensation launched a 410-foot, three-run homer into the upper deck in right field, extending Los Angeles' lead to 7-0.

Max Muncy then hit his 13th career postseason homer in the ninth inning, further boosting the Dodgers' lead.

The Dodgers' triumph marked their fourth shutout victory in their past five games.

Initiating the NLCS in style, the Dodgers tied the record set by the 1966 Baltimore Orioles by retiring 33 straight batters without conceding a run. The streak was broken in the first inning of Game 2 after Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run.

Hernández, who has a knack for delivering in high-pressure situations, revealed his secret for success.

"I visualize myself succeeding in every situation I can imagine," Hernández shared with reporters after the game. "I conduct a lot of visualization exercises at night before the game, and I try to put myself in every conceivable position that could arise during the game."

"I visualize myself having success against their entire pitching staff and things like that. But also, the fact that I have a solid track record in October. I can't help but feel confident, and it encourages me to elevate my game. I take it one game at a time, and I'm just glad I was able to contribute to the win tonight."

Buehler lasted four innings, striking out six batters and allowing only three hits, while the Dodgers' bullpen surrendered one hit in five frames.

Following the game, Buehler reflected on the growth of his game after dealing with numerous injuries in recent years.

"Honestly, the only source of pride I've had in the past couple of months is trying to get deep in the games and be efficient," Buehler said. "To only throw four innings is the complete opposite of that. But I'm proud of the fact that I was able to navigate some critical and testing situations today."

"But it's just one of those things I try not to succumb to in the playoffs, especially. Sometimes, that leads to pitch count trouble or walking more batters than I usually do. But this game in October is about racking up zeros, and I'm proud of the fact that I was able to do that four times."

Game 4 of the NLCS is set to take place on Thursday at 8:08 p.m. ET.

