In Game 2 of the World Series, it appears that Los Angeles Dodgers standout Shohei Ohtani endures a shoulder injury.

In the seventh inning, trailing by 4-1, Ohtani attempted a daring base steal but was nabbed, concluding the frame. Grimacing in agony, Ohtani stayed on the ground before departing the field, supported by trainers, with a clear limp in his left arm.

As per the FOX broadcast, it reportedly caught Ohtani chatting with the trainers, hinting at his left shoulder potentially dislocating.

Subsequently, the Dodgers clinched a 4-2 victory against the New York Yankees on Saturday night, further strengthening their 2-0 lead in the World Series.

CNN has contacted the Dodgers for further details.

This evolving situation will be revised as more information becomes available.

