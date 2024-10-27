Skip to content
In Game 2 of the World Series, it appears that Los Angeles Dodgers standout Shohei Ohtani endures a shoulder injury.

In the seventh inning, trailing by 4-1, Ohtani attempted a daring base steal but was nabbed, concluding the frame. Grimacing in agony, Ohtani stayed on the ground before departing the field, supported by trainers, with a clear limp in his left arm.

As per the FOX broadcast, it reportedly caught Ohtani chatting with the trainers, hinting at his left shoulder potentially dislocating.

Subsequently, the Dodgers clinched a 4-2 victory against the New York Yankees on Saturday night, further strengthening their 2-0 lead in the World Series.

CNN has contacted the Dodgers for further details.

This evolving situation will be revised as more information becomes available.

Despite the injury, Ohtani showed resilience and expressed his love for the game, stating that he would do anything to get back on the field and contribute to his team's success in the ongoing sport of baseball.

As the Dodgers celebrated their latest victory, the spotlight shifted to Ohtani's recovery, with fans and critics alike expressing their support and optimism for his swift return to the sport.

