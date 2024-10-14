In Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty recovers to match the Minnesota Lynx's series score.

In their quest for their inaugural championship, the highly-rated Liberty were driven by two-time MVP Breanna Stewart's impressive 21 points, 8 boards, 5 assists, and a remarkable 7 steals in a single game, breaking a WNBA Finals record. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton also contributed with a season-high 20 points.

First-pick Sabrina Ionescu, who struggled in Game 1, had an outstanding performance in Game 2, scoring 12 points on a 5-7 shooting spell to help the Liberty establish a 31-21 lead at the end of the first quarter. She finished with an impressive 15 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Minnesota made efforts to narrow the gap, reducing it to 6 points after a three-pointer by Natisha Hiedeman with 7 minutes 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter. However, the Liberty responded with a 10-0 run to increase their advantage. The Liberty went on to lead by as much as 17 points before halftime, establishing a 49-39 advantage.

The Lynx attempted a comeback in the second half, with Alanna Smith initiating a third-quarter rally that reduced the deficit to 4 points. But Stewart's 4 points and a crucial block helped the Liberty impede Minnesota's surge.

With 5 minutes 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Lynx were determined for a repeat of their Game 1 heroics, led by Courtney Williams, who scored 15 points, and Napheesa Collier, who was named 2024's WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, cutting the lead to 66-64.

However, the Liberty successfully deterred Minnesota's comeback attempts, securing the game with a powerful 14-2 finale in front of a record-breaking crowd of 18,040 at the Barclays Center.

"I was really excited to return here on Sunday, trying to alter the narrative a bit," Stewart shared with the ABC broadcast after the match.

"We're not panicking. We're just continuing to play together, play hard. We're aware of the events that transpired in the previous game, but we remain resilient and played through it."

The Liberty were left stunned by the Lynx in Game 1, who managed to come back from a 15-point deficit in the last 5 minutes of the game. In Game 1's closing moments, Lynx star Courtney Williams' 4-point shot with 5.5 seconds remaining gave them their initial lead, breaking a game they initially trailed by as much as 18 points.

As the Game 1 clock wound down, Stewart was fouled under the basket, awarding the Liberty two free throws. However, she made the first but missed the second, forcing overtime.

Collier led the Lynx with 16 points in Game 1, while Williams added 15 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series will take place on Wednesday, as the series shifts to the Target Center in Minneapolis, where the Lynx will continue their pursuit of a record-breaking fifth WNBA championship.

