In Game 1 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers matched an MLB playoff record by overwhelmingly defeating the New York Mets.

The victory without allowing a single run signifies that the Dodgers have successfully pitched 33 straight scoreless innings, matching the achievement set by the Baltimore Orioles during Games 1-4 of the 1966 World Series where they ousted the Dodgers with future Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in their rotation.

Jack Flaherty stood out as the main man on the pitch, clocking seven innings, allowing only two hits and two walks, and striking out six. He was the first Dodgers pitcher since Clayton Kershaw in 2020 to record a scoreless start of seven or more innings in the playoffs.

Flaherty commented afterwards, as reported by MLB.com, "It's been like following the previous guy's footsteps. You know that the guy coming next has your back, and that's why this whole team feels like everyone's feeding off each other right now."

By the fourth inning, the 28-year-old allowed a batter on base for the first time, with Francisco Lindor's walk, and interestingly, this was the first time a hitter had outsmarted a LA pitcher in 29 attempts.

Only three other teams in postseason history have managed to retire 27 or more batters consecutively – the 1926 St Louis Cardinals, the 1939 Cincinnati Reds, and the New York Yankees in 1927, 1956, and 2004.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith mentioned, according to MLB.com, "They just went out there and dominated. I'm back there calling the pitches, but it's all those guys executing what we're deciding. We're just trying to keep it going."

The Mets encountered some difficulties with Kodai Senga, who was pulled in the second inning having faced only 10 batters and conceding three runs. Max Muncy's two-run single spearheaded the offensive in the first, while Shohei Ohtani's RBI single in the second sealed Senga's fate, as he made his third appearance of the season after grappling with injuries during the regular season.

The Dodgers' additional scores came in the fourth and eighth innings, thanks to RBI singles from Tommy Edman and Freddie Freeman, along with an RBI double from Ohtani in the fourth. Mookie Betts contributed to the 9-0 defeat of the Mets by hitting a double in the eighth, clearing the bases and completing the huge shutout win, establishing the fourth-largest in playoff history.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven NLCS will be played on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

After their impressive performance, the Dodgers are now tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the longest scoreless innings streak in postseason history, achieving 33 innings without allowing a run. Flaherty's stellar pitching in Game 1 has added another impressive entry to the world of baseball's notable sporting feats.

Read also: