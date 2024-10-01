In France, Le Pen and her political party face trial, allegedly misusing European Union financial resources.

Upon reaching the Parisian court, Le Pen declared, "We haven't breached any political and administrative guidelines endorsed by the European Parliament," and emphasized her intention to put forth "extremely grave and robust evidence" during the trial.

The trial, predicted to last nine weeks, will be under intense scrutiny as Le Pen stands as a strong contender for the presidency in 2027, following the recent ascension of a power-sharing government made up of centrists and conservatives following the June-July legislative elections.

Such a verdict might constrain the National Rally's legislators, including Le Pen herself, from effectively harnessing their opposition role within Parliament due to their preoccupation with the defense of their party.

Since relinquishing her position as party leader three years prior, Le Pen has been pursuing a bid to appeal to a broader electorate, portraying herself as a mainstream candidate. This strategy has proven successful, leading to significant electoral triumphs for the National Rally at both the European and national levels. However, a guilty verdict could significantly hinder her presidential ambitions.

The National Rally, alongside 27 of its top officials, is being charged with misappropriating funds designed for EU parliamentary aides to finance political work for the party between 2004 and 2016, contravening EU regulations. At the time, the party was known as the National Front.

Le Pen vehemently denies any wrongdoing and contends that the case is politically biased. She declared, "Parliamentary aides do not serve the Parliament. They are political aides to elected representatives, inherently political." Le Pen also explained that the tasks assigned to her assistants varied based on each individual's abilities, with some drafting speeches and others managing logistics and coordination.

Should she be found guilty, Le Pen and her co-defendants could be sentenced to ten years imprisonment and fines reaching 1 million euros ($1.1 million) each. Additional penalties, such as the loss of civil rights or disqualification from holding public office, could also be imposed, which could potentially impede or even derail her aspirations for a future presidential race.

Le Pen had served as the party's president from 2011 to 2021 and now heads the RN legislators at the French National Assembly. Despite her assertion of innocence, her party has already repaid 1 million euros to the European Parliament, as confirmed by the Parliament's lawyer, Patrick Maisonneuve.

Persisting Controversy

The origins of the legal proceedings can be traced back to a warning issued by Martin Schulz, then-president of the European Parliament, to French authorities, citing potential misuse of EU funds by National Front members. Schulz also referred the matter to the European Anti-Fraud Office for a separate investigation.

Further concerns were raised after a 2015 organizational chart demonstrated that 16 European legislators and 20 parliamentary aides held official roles within the party outside of their purported EU parliamentary duties. This discovery led to an investigation, revealing that some aides had been erroneously placed on the payrolls of various MEPs, possibly to divert European funds to finance party employees in France.

Alexandre Varault, a National Rally spokesperson who was elected to the European Parliament in June, expressed his hope for the defendants' acquittal.

Allegations of Misuse of Public Funds

Investigating judges concluded that Le Pen, as party leader, facilitated the allocation of parliamentary assistance budgets and instructed MEPs to hire individuals serving in party positions. These individuals were presented as EU parliamentary aides, but in reality, were said to be performing duties for the National Rally.

The European Parliament's legal team seeks to be compensated for 2.7 million euros to cover financial and reputational losses. This amount corresponds to the 3.7 million euros allegedly misused, with a 1 million euro deduction due to repayments made by the party.

Following its remarkable performance during the 2014 European elections, the National Front gained 24 MEP seats, garnering 24.8% of the vote and outperforming both the center-right and the Socialists. The surge in support resulted in a substantial financial boost for the party, which was grappling with financial issues at the time.

However, an analysis of the party's expenditures between 2013 and 2016 exposed a deficit of 9.1 million euros by the end of 2016, despite holding a cash balance of 1.7 million euros and lending a million euros to Le Pen's 2017 presidential campaign, as well as maintaining loans to Cotelec, its funding association.

Furthermore, the party was indebted to a Russian bank for 9.4 million euros, a loan secured in 2014 for 6 million euros.

Probable Systemic Practice

The investigation uncovered irregularities involving several prominent party members, including Le Pen's long-time bodyguard Thierry Legier who was mistakenly listed as a parliamentary aide to her father, Jean-Marie. Legier's resume did not mention this role, and he neglected to mention it in his 2012 autobiography. When questioned, Legier confessed that he was not interviewed and signed his contract without fully understanding his role.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the ex-head of the National Front from 1972 till 2011, won't be facing trial alongside his ex-associates due to health complications. At 96, his fitness to testify was challenged in court back in June, leading to his exemption. He boasts an 11-count conviction record, some of which involve acts of violence against public officials and hate speech.

He's maintained his innocence as party leader, attributing the 'assistant pool' to popular recognition. "I didn't pick the assistants assigned to me. That decision was made by Marine Le Pen and others. I just signed the contracts," he claimed.

Le Pen's defense team might argue that the National Rally's financial struggles during this period necessitated the use of EU funds for party-related purposes, as they were facing financial challenges and had a significant voter base in Europe. The trial's outcome could have significant implications for Le Pen's political career, as she aims to generate support in Europe beyond France, given the National Rally's past successes in European elections.

Read also: