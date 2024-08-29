- In Dresden, Weidel Accuses Ampel and the Union of Engaging in 'Electoral Misrepresentation'

The AfD's leader, Alice Weidel, has leveled allegations of "election manipulation" against the traffic light coalition and the Union, in response to their proposed tightening of security and migration policies. In her closing remarks after the Saxon AfD's campaign event in Dresden, she stated, "This is merely a display of panic before the state elections."

According to Weidel, if there had been sufficient political determination, measures could have been implemented much earlier. She argued against the late adoption of the AfD's asylum seeker policies, which advocate for monetary assistance rather than services.

Following the tragic knife attack in Solingen, the federal government agreed on new measures to combat Islamic terrorism, control irregular migration, and strengthen gun laws. The Union also advocated for a more stringent migration policy post-Solingen.

Weidel forecasted a "Blue Miracle" sweeping across both Saxony and Thuringia in the upcoming state elections on September 1st. She expressed optimism that this phenomenon wouldn't be limited to Dresden but would extend across the two regions. She praised Saxony's heritage of freedom and reiterated her call for a "second 1989."

AfD co-chair Tino Chrupalla shared Weidel's optimism, confidently stating, "We will emerge victorious on September 1st." His ultimate goal is to transform the republic, starting from Dresden.

Urban, the leader of the Saxony AfD, accused the CDU of breaking their election promises and vowed to drive them into opposition to put an end to the "betrayal of our citizens' interests." He advocated for a shift in power within the country.

