Soccer - In doubt for the Super League - EU judges weaken UEFA

The Super League ruling from Luxembourg, delivered in a calm voice in Spanish, shocked the long-established forces in European soccer.

With unexpected clarity, the judges of the European Court of Justice punished the international associations UEFA and FIFA for their monopoly position. According to EU law, a competing product to the Champions League must be possible in principle - even if there was strong resistance immediately after the announcement.

The ruling "does not change the position of FC Bayern and the ECA that such a competition would represent an attack on the importance of the national leagues and the statics of European soccer," said Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of FC Bayern and vice-chairman of the powerful ECA club association, when asked by the German Press Agency.

BVB Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke expressed a similar view: "For Borussia Dortmund, the following applies completely independently of the discussions surrounding the ruling: We are not available for a Super League." The fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) wrote on X that there was no room for "a breakaway Super League".

The verdict

The ruling was quickly interpreted by the court. The European Football Union pointed out that the ECJ ruling was not an "endorsement or confirmation of the so-called Super League". UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said during a press conference that the existing model had even been strengthened because the associations had improved their regulations in the meantime anyway. With biting irony, he added that anyone who wanted to could play their own competition at any time.

However, the highest European court had ruled in the morning that FIFA and UEFA may not make other competitions dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from taking part in these competitions. However, this does not necessarily mean that the Super League must be approved, according to the judges.

The rules granting FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights to the competitions would restrict competition in the EU. FIFA and UEFA were abusing their dominant market position, the ruling stated. The current rules of the associations are not designed in such a way that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate in every case.

The Super League

The initiators of the Super League immediately celebrated the decision as a major victory. "Football is free," said former RTL manager Bernd Reichart for the agency A22, which represents the project. "A new era begins today." One of the key points of the new competitions is that fans will be able to watch all matches "live and free of charge via a new digital streaming platform", according to the detailed Super League proposal. In men's soccer, the proposal is for a three-tier league system with 64 clubs. In women's football, a total of 32 clubs are to play in two leagues.

So far, however, only Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are considered to be supporters, and no other clubs were initially added on Thursday. "There are clubs that are very interested," said Reichart. However, naming names immediately would divide soccer, which is not the intention. Ceferin countered a little later that he had seen the presentation of the Super League model. "It's hard to decide whether to be shocked - or amused. Because we are close to Christmas, I am more amused," said the UEFA President.

The opponents

According to reports, no clubs from Germany will dare to come out of hiding. "The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of European soccer clubs. It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen it, not weaken it," said Dreesen. "The door for the Super League at FC Bayern remains closed."

The German Football League announced that it stands by the European sports model and rejects "competitions outside the competitions organized by the associations and leagues". The ruling was understandable and to be expected with regard to the basic rules for the competitions. "The legality of the Super League is a separate issue," said the DFL.

The background

This was preceded by a two-and-a-half-year (legal) dispute. Twelve top European clubs had already rehearsed the big revolution in 2021. The clubs around Real, Barcelona and Juventus Turin founded a Super League practically out of nowhere - and failed resoundingly. The outcry from the leagues, fans and politicians was so strong that most clubs left immediately.

But Real and Barcelona in particular did not let up, and the European Superleague Company took legal action in a Madrid court, accusing UEFA and FIFA of acting as a cartel because they opposed the creation of the Super League and threatened to impose penalties for participating in another competition. The ECJ has now largely agreed.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de