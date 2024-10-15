In court documents, it's stated that Olivia Nuzzi claimed she was influenced by RFK Jr., her former partner.

In a court filing this week in Washington D.C.'s Superior Court, journalist Lizza claimed Kennedy, a former presidential candidate and subject of a profile last year in New York magazine, had manipulated and controlled him, expressing a desire to "dominate," "dominate," and "impregnate" him. Lizza, known as Politico's chief Washington correspondent, reported that Nuzzi, his ex-fiancée, shared details about their relationship after their separation in August.

The contentious breakup of these prominent journalists has sparked ongoing concerns about their professional integrity, particularly in regards to election coverage and the highly public Kennedy figure.

The latest narrative emerging from Lizza's court statements sheds a different light on Kennedy, portraying him as an exploiter whom Nuzzi should have distanced herself from after an unsettling relationship. Both journalists are under investigation by their respective employers and are taking a leave of absence. A representative for Kennedy did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Lizza stated in court documents obtained by CNN that he did not threaten Nuzzi, hack her devices, or stalk her — all accusations she had made in prior court filings. Lizza also revealed that he never disclosed her relationship with Kennedy to her superiors at New York magazine.

“I obtained most of my knowledge about the affair from Ms. Nuzzi herself,” Lizza wrote.

A hearing before a D.C. judge on Tuesday afternoon focused on Nuzzi's request for a protective order, but did not delve into the accusations levied in the case. Both Lizza and Nuzzi, along with their attorneys, were present. Nuzzi appeared visibly upset as one of Lizza's attorneys spoke with the judge.

A more substantial court hearing, involving evidence and testimonies, is scheduled for mid-November.

Lizza's lawyer, Robert Barnett, declined further comment on the court dispute.

A representative for Nuzzi stated that Lizza still seeks to "harass" and "embarrass" Nuzzi.

“Filings such as this, filled with salacious and irrelevant claims that we will not respond to, merely fuel his plans, as described in her initial petition for the protective order. Her sole intention in seeking legal and judicial intervention is to ensure her safety and be left alone,” the statement provided to CNN stated.

The court previously granted Nuzzi's request to bar Lizza from contacting her, distributing any material taken without her knowledge, and providing her with police protection to retrieve her belongings from their shared home.

Lizza asserted in court that Nuzzi's portrayal of their breakup was defamatory and that he opposed the protective order.

“I was devastated when I learned of Ms. Nuzzi's year-long affair, and I ended our engagement due to it,” Lizza wrote to the court. “From July 1 to mid-August, Ms. Nuzzi and I were in what she led me to believe was a monogamous, committed, and loving relationship. ... In mid-August I discovered that Ms. Nuzzi had been having an affair with a married man for nearly a year.”

Lizza detailed the timeline of their breakup, including his confrontation with Nuzzi about the relationship on August 17 and her subsequent pleas for reconciliation. Lizza said they remained together, at least through September, according to his court filings.

He said Nuzzi confessed to the affair, describing it as "toxic," "unhealthy," "irrational," "crazy," and "unsalvageable," while acknowledging the "significant power imbalance" between herself and Kennedy, who remains unnamed in the court documents. CNN has previously identified Kennedy as the individual Nuzzi was involved with, though she maintains the relationship was not sexual.

Lizza also claimed that he advised Nuzzi to remove reporting materials she had received from Kennedy for an article she was drafting for New York magazine.

“In our final conversation, I told Ms. Nuzzi that I would help her extricate herself from the detrimental relationship with her paramour, but I doubted that we could have a future together,” Lizza wrote.

Lizza also mentioned that Nuzzi should repay the publisher's advance payment for a co-written book project the two had planned, following their separation.

He added in court that "for the second consecutive presidential cycle, Ms. Nuzzi's personal indiscretions have jeopardized our book project."

Lizza did not specify further details about the 2020 incident, though he noted that Nuzzi had a previous affair that year.

Contributed reporting by Hadas Gold

The allegations against Kennedy have raised questions about his behavior in both his personal and professional life, particularly in his interactions with media personnel. The ongoing investigation into Kennedy and Lizza's conduct by their respective employers could potentially impact the coverage and perception of high-profile figures in the business of media.

