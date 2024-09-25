Skip to content
In Cologne, another blast occurred, specifically at a local cafe this time.

The Pesch-located café in Cologne suffered comprehensive damage following the explosion.
A blast triggered another incident: At night, residents of a multi-family building in Cologne heard a large noise. Consequentially, the café situated on the building's ground level was consumed entirely by flames. There's speculation that a criminal syndicate based in the Netherlands might be responsible for the series of explosions.

The café was fully engulfed in flames shortly following the explosion report around 3 am, as the authorities affirmed. The building's windows were shattered, and the fiery inferno was swiftly put out by the fire department. However, the ground floor was left severely damaged.

Post extinguishing the fire, the building was cleared, and the inhabitants were able to reoccupy their apartments. Fortunately, no individuals were harmed throughout the ordeal. Initial reports by WDR and the "Bild" newspaper suggested minor injuries due to smoke inhalation. The residents temporarily resided in a rescue vehicle provided by the fire department.

A sizable team of firefighters and police officers are on the scene, investigators are amassing evidence. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, and its connection to the two preceding explosions in Cologne has not been established yet.

In the recent past, Cologne, a notable city in North Rhine-Westphalia, has experienced similar occurrences. It's suspected that these incidents could be orchestrated by the supposed "Mocro" mafia. Multiple media outlets have recorded various attacks on residential buildings and businesses attributed to the criminal organization, which primarily operates out of the Netherlands. Nonetheless, there was no official comment from the police regarding a possible connection to the latest explosion.

The fire department quickly responded to the fiery inferno at the café and successfully extinguished the fire, thanks to their firefighting efforts. Due to the severe damage, the café's operations will likely be suspended for an extended period, requiring firefighting-related renovations and repairs.

