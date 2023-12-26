King Charles III. - In Christmas speech, he calls for more togetherness

It was his second Christmas speech as king and his first after his coronation: British King Charles III (75) once again addressed his people on Christmas Day, calling for peace, environmental protection, acceptance of different faiths and good coexistence in his ten-minute speech. While he remembered his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), last year, he did not mention her this time.

"Essential backbone of our society"

The speech was recorded at Buckingham Palace on December 7 and broadcast on December 25 at 3 p.m. local time. As in 2022, the King delivered it standing up and praised the British people who are dedicated to social commitment. This "selfless army" of volunteers are the "essential backbone of our society". He recalled that numerous representatives from various organizations had attended his coronation on 6 May 2023. These underlined the importance of the ceremony. It was also "a call to all of us to serve one another". He thanked all those who "care for our common home".

The King also used his second Christmas speech to emphasize his green message. He has been campaigning for the environment and climate protection for decades and once again emphasized the need to "take care of the earth for the benefit of our children's children". While standing next to a "living Christmas tree", which was later replanted and adorned with eco-friendly decorations, he said: "Caring for this creation is a responsibility of people of all faiths and also people of no faith."

Acceptance and tolerance

Charles also mentioned the conflicts abroad, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine and the current fighting in Israel and Gaza. "At a time of increasingly tragic conflicts around the world, I pray that we can also do all we can to protect one another." He recalled the words of Jesus: "Treat others as you would expect them to treat you." An excerpt of the speech was posted on the palace's Instagram page, focusing on the similarities between different religions: "Such values are universal and unite our Abrahamic religious family and other belief systems across the Commonwealth and around the world. They remind us to put ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors and seek their welfare as well as our own."

The speech was accompanied by video clips showing all the senior royals. Charles once again made it clear who he considers to be the most important members of the family. His disgraced brother Andrew (63) was not among them. However, he attended the traditional Christmas service at Sandringham with the Royal Family in the morning and surprised everyone by being accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (64) for the first time in 30 years.

Source: www.stern.de