In Brussels, President Selenskyy advocates for "peace through intimidation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking backing from EU leaders for his strategy to triumph over Russia. In Brussels, Zelensky put forth a strategy of "peace through deterrence," encouraging Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US to aid in positioning an appropriate missile package within Ukraine.

13:25 Prisoner: American Imprisoned in Russia Allegedly Subjected to AbuseA recently imprisoned American citizen named Stephen Hubbard is reportedly being mistreated in Russian detention, according to a fellow inmate. Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychenko, who was subsequently released, claims that Hubbard has endured beatings, starvation, and electric shocks as well as forced sexual encounters at the hands of Russian prison guards. Hubbard was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison earlier this month for allegedly acting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Ships Posing Environmental ThreatDubbed the "Russian ghost fleet," this group of ships is leaving oil residues across the globe and poses a risk to the environment. An investigation by "Politico" and SourceMaterial found evidence of major pollution incidents caused by Russian ships in at least nine instances over the years. The report suggests an expanding fleet of more than 600 vessels transporting oil on behalf of Moscow, with unclear ownership structures. Many of these vessels are old and poorly maintained, making them difficult to hold accountable in the event of leaks or serious accidents. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard describes these ships as a "serious menace" to marine environments. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are appalling," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and an expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Ukraine Seeks International Aid to Clear Contaminated LandUkraine is making great efforts to swiftly clear large areas of landmines and other explosive remnants of war (ERW). The success of these efforts depends on support from partners, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine action in Lausanne, Switzerland. Also present was Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Large parts of Ukraine are contaminated with tens of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and other ERW left by both Russia and Ukraine in conflict zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to the Victory PlanMoscow continues to present its war in Ukraine as a success, while remaining relatively calm in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan." However, critical voices are emerging within Russia, with even imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin speaking of a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian Advance Near Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production Could SufferUkrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian troops capture a key coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is reported by Reuters, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a specific type of coal required for coke, a vital component in steelmaking. This is the second most lucrative source of income for Ukraine, after agriculture. According to trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of this year amounted to nearly $2 billion - funds needed to support Ukraine.

11:05 Zelensky's Departure for Brussels: "Protection for Ukraine is Crucial Head of Winter"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for new assistance for his "victory plan". "The most urgent issue now is more protection for Ukraine ahead of winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shares on Telegram. The Ukrainian president intends to present his "victory plan" to his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he continues. "We must end this war justly."

11:05 Australia to Provide Ukraine with Numerous Abrams TanksAustralia will now contribute 49 of its elderly Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer the majority of its US-built M1A1 tanks, worth approximately €150 million, to Ukraine - months after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not a priority for his government.

10:46 NATO Chief: Dialogue with Moscow Possible Only from a Position of Strength

According to the new NATO leader, Mark Rutte, Ukraine should initiate talks with Russia from a position of dominance. "We're set and prepared, if needed, in the long term," Rutte mentions before a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to attend. "Naturally, we aim to reach a point where Ukraine can engage in discussions with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment arrives, he (Zelensky) can rely on ongoing support."

10:15 "Closest Tank Battle I've Ever Seen" - Tank Eliminates Russian Military TransportA Ukrainian tank has taken out an enemy supply vehicle in the Russian region of Kursk from an incredibly close range. Videos reveal the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a projectile from the tank's cannon from merely a few meters away. shortly afterward, another Ukrainian tank fires another round at the remnants of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes article, the Ukrainian forces consist of two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the event on X as "the closest tank battle I've ever witnessed."

09:52 Russian Air Strikes in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussia's army is not confining its assaults to Ukraine. Russian air strikes are also taking place in northwestern Syria, with activists reporting that ten individuals were killed and 30 wounded on Wednesday night. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib, there was also a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Fourteen children were among the injured. The observatory stated that Russia struck a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Moscow Region Special Unit Shot DeadThe deputy commander of a military special unit in the Moscow region was fatally shot in his car. As reported by independent Russian website Important Stories, among others, an unidentified assailant fired at the 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from a close range. Klenkov had just returned from the war in Ukraine a week ago.

08:55 Russian Ultranationalist Predicts "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignThe jailed Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin foresees no victories for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign in the summer and autumn of this year has failed to achieve its goals. It is also unlikely that this will happen before the so-called mud season. Girkin even speaks of a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has "stalled" and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only "pushed back" Ukrainian positions, without breaking the front line. The Russian forces would need their reserves to fend off the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has proven successful by repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia is once again bombarding Ukraine with countless drone assaults. The air defense shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reports. An additional 27 drones were likely intercepted by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones returned towards Belarus. However, five drones did hit infrastructure in regions near the front, according to the military. Attacks on energy infrastructure are reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, but power outages occurred in some areas, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

07:55 SBU: Head of Ukrenergo Security ArrestedThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claims to have arrested one of the security chiefs of the state energy company Ukrenergo. He is accused of justifying the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and welcoming the killing of civilians. He also allegedly provided information about the effects of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees in relation to the case, stating, "Any statements that justify Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo also noted that nine of its employees have been killed during their work by Russian attacks, and another 11 are at the front. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and the seizure of his assets.

07:23 US Ambassador Dashing Zelensky's NATO ExpectationsNATO currently has no plans to invite Ukraine to join the alliance in the immediate future, according to the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America": "I think NATO's stance on this is quite clear. We stated at the summit commemorating the 75th anniversary that Ukraine is on an inevitable path to membership and that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance. We are not at a stage where the alliance is discussing a short-term invitation," Smith stated before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO being a primary focus.

06:56 White House Sets New Date for Ramstein MeetingThe United States government has shifted a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it digitally, the White House declared. The announcement surfaced after a call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional millions in aid for Ukraine were discussed. Previously, Biden planned to lead a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led coalition of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last gathering in Ramstein on September 6 marked the 24th assembly of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel Discovers "Top-tier" Russian Weapons at Hezbollah StrongholdsIsrael's military has found "top-tier" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He informed the French daily "Le Figaro" that only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as stipulated by a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has built hundreds of tunnels and hideouts in this area where we recently discovered a number of top-tier Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Somber RecordA conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations views Ukraine as the most heavily mined country in the world. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria poses a risk, along with mined maritime areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties have resulted from mines and unexploded ordnance, including 300 deaths, with 30 fatalities this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers are at work, having surveyed around 1,500 square kilometers - an area the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Alerts Across Wide Swaths of UkraineLarge portions of Ukraine are under attack by Russian combat drones overnight. Air alerts are activated in most regions, with no reports of damage as yet. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in the border region of Bryansk has reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, with no reported harm or injuries.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Munitions FactoryUkraine and Lithuania will collaborate to build a munitions factory, the Lithuanian Economy Ministry has announced. The facility will produce versatile RDX explosives. Construction is planned to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Explosion at British DHL Warehouse: Authorities Examine Russia ConnectionsFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, counter-terror police are investigating whether it was a Russian-sponsored act, the "Guardian" reports. On July 22, an explosion occurred, allegedly caused by an explosive device in a package transported by plane. No one was injured. A comparable incident occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, at the same time, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office assuming control of the investigation. Security sources believe it was a Russia-instigated action.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised agenda for the session. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes a formal invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Unaware of North Koreans at the FrontNATO Chief Mark Rutte cannot confirm reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine. He finds the reports troubling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Pyongyang government on Sunday of dispatching personnel to Russia, who are supposed to work in Russian factories and also serve in the army. Moscow denies this.

21:23 Biden Announces New Aid Package for KyivThe USA has unveiled a new aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million. This includes military aid such as ammunition and armored vehicles, according to a presidential office statement. President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about the aid.

20:56 Zelensky Wants Russia to Experience War's ConsequencesUkrainian President Zelensky aims to end the war on Ukrainian terms by next year. He is presenting his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. However, the Kremlin does not appear impressed by the plans.

20:28 Avoiding Conscription: 50 Ukrainian Prosecutors Allegedly Paid for Disability StatusThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is investigating approximately 50 prosecutors in the western region of Chmelnytskyi for allegedly purchasing disability grades to avoid military service. According to a media report, the prosecutors also received disability pensions. Some had previously obtained this status before the war began to make them less disposable and more competitive in promotions.

19:58 Kremlin Criticizes Harmless Youth TrendA recent youth trend in Russia, called Quadrobing, where children and youth dress up as animals and mimic their behavior, has sparked heated debates for months. The Kremlin and the Church view this as a corrupting influence of Western culture and the LGBTIQ scene and are advocating severe penalties.

In light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's strategy to overcome Russia and secure support from EU leaders, it would be beneficial for the European Union to consider providing economic or military aid to Ukraine to strengthen its position against Russia.

Given the ongoing Russian abuse towards American prisoner Stephen Hubbard, the EU should call for a diplomatic response from Russia to ensure that international law and human rights are upheld within its borders.

