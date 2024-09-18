In Berlin, a party boat's roof tragically caves in, leading to the injury of twelve individuals.

Following an incident on an event vessel on the Spree in Berlin, resulting in twelve individuals sustaining injuries, the police are investigating potential charges of negligent bodily harm. This was disclosed by the Berlin police department. Emergency services, including the police and fire department, were dispatched to a watercraft situated in Berlin-Mitte on Tuesday evening, as the metal roof of the event vessel, which is moored steadfastly on the Spree in the vicinity of Fischerinsel, had caved in.

In all, nine females between the ages of 22 and 30, as well as three males aged 24, 26, and 31, were reported to have been injured. Two of the females were transferred to the hospital for further treatment, a spokesperson for the police confirmed. Several of the injured were treated on-site or in hospitals. The inquiry into the cause of the incident continues.

Eyewitnesses reported individuals on the roof. Initially, the fire department estimated around 30 injuries, later revising the number to nine. Approximately 120 people were present on the vessel, as confirmed by the operator upon request.

The event vessel in question was named "MS Heimatland." An eyewitness shared their account with the "Bild" newspaper, stating "The event was a concert on a boat, and people were also allowed on the roof. Just as the second piece was finishing, a section of the roof collapsed." Search and rescue efforts were conducted on both the water and the shore with a multipurpose boat, yet no additional individuals were discovered in the water.

Upon arrival, many individuals were examined and subsequently treated by the rescue team, the fire department mentioned. The injured were transported to the nearby hospitals, and a rescue helicopter was deployed as well.

The European Union expressed concern over the incident and offered assistance in the investigation, as the event vessel involved was registered under their jurisdiction. The Berlin mayor, who is a member of the European Parliament, urged for stricter safety regulations for such events to prevent future incidents in the European Union's member states.

