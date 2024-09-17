In August, the White House proposed an expansion of Secret Service funding to Congress, with a focus on the forthcoming elections.

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Office of Management and Budget submitted an unusual request, which encompasses the White House's requested additions to the usual contents of a temporary funding bill. This information was disclosed to CNN by insider sources.

There's a strong likelihood that Congress and the White House will reach an agreement in the upcoming weeks, funding the government for a substantial duration, including the election period, via a plan known as a continuing resolution, or "CR."

The White House's demand, as reported by sources, indicates that if the necessary adjustments are not carried out, the Secret Service would be lacking the required resources to maintain and strengthen protective measures during this period.

The request, however, did not provide a precise figure for the increased spending. Instead, it requested more flexible language, allowing the Department of Homeland Security to allocate funds as necessary to continue protective operations and presidential campaign operations during the CR period.

Federal agencies routinely submit such requests to the Office of Management and Budget before negotiations on temporary government funding. They outline the administration's desired additions to the standard language of a continuing resolution, often serving as a warning that certain programs might be underfunded if the budget remains at the previous year's level, even for a short period.

Previously, the administration had bundled these requests with additional funding for disaster relief, Covid-19 aid, and military aid for Ukraine. These bundled requests were often less popular in Congress due to their political nature.

The proposed language for enhanced Secret Service funding through the 2024 election has been included in at least one Republican-sponsored funding bill, suggesting bipartisan support for this initiative on Capitol Hill.

During a radio interview broadcast on Tuesday, President Joe Biden reiterated his belief that the Secret Service requires more personnel to handle the elevated threat environment for political candidates.

"One of the things is we need more resources," Biden said. "We need more agents, we need more protection, we need to expand the availability of help."

Biden described the situation as "dangerous" across the board, explaining how heightened security had altered his campaigning style.

"Everything's frightening," he said.

The White House's request for flexible funding language in the continuing resolution is largely politics-driven, aiming to ensure sufficient resources for the Secret Service and presidential campaign operations during the election period. Despite the controversial history of bundled requests, there seems to be bipartisan support for enhancing Secret Service funding, as proposed language has been included in a Republican-sponsored bill.

