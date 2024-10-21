In an unprecedented occurrence, Moldova's leader perceives election manipulation of unparalleled magnitude.

In the recent presidential election of Moldova, a pro-European leader, Maia Sandu, expressed concern over an alleged attack on democracy by anti-democratic forces. Working in collusion with a foreign power, these groups have reportedly sought to disrupt stability in the country. As Moldova aims for EU membership, Russia is perceived as the primary threat to its democracy.

During a speech in the capital, Chisinau, Sandu claimed that 300,000 votes were purchased during the election at a high cost. Falsities and propaganda were spread widely to sway public opinion. "We are currently experiencing an unprecedented attack on freedom and democracy in our nation," Sandu stated, citing local media outlets. She is currently awaiting the final results before making any decisions. While she did not supply specifics, Moldovan authorities had previously exposed voter bribery and pro-Russian propaganda ahead of the election.

Moldova, situated between Ukraine and Romania, which is an EU member, has a population of approximately 2.5 million. In addition to the domestic vote, hundreds of thousands of Moldovans living abroad, primarily in the EU, cast their ballots. This included those in the secessionist and Russia-governed region of Transnistria.

Sandu fails to secure a majority

Sandu is seeking re-election.after nearly 90% of the votes were tallied, she fell marginally short of an outright majority, garnering around 39% of the votes. A runoff election against former General Prosecutor Alexandru Stoianoglo, who garnered approximately 28% of the votes, is expected within two weeks. Stoianoglo represents the long-standing Socialist Party, led by pro-Russian former President Igor Dodon. A total of eleven contenders participated in the election.

Concurrently, a referendum took place in the country, being a prospective EU member. Sandu had expressed her desire to embed the EU path as an unalterable strategic goal in the constitution. However, with more than 92% of the votes counted, it appears that the majority has voted against the proposed constitutional amendment, resulting in a surprising outcome.

