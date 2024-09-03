In an unprecedented move, the demand for UK government bonds reached an all-time high of £110 billion.

An extraordinary request for a 15-year UK government bond stirred up an enormous response, with requests exceeding £110 billion (approximately €131 billion), as per the Debt Management Office (DMO), overseeing the nation's debt management. This broke the previous record for a sale within a syndicate.

Despite this extensive interest, only £8 billion was assigned for this bond. The bond boasts a coupon of 4.375% and matures in January 2040.

This successful sale serves as yet another indication of robust investor interest in UK bonds, primarily fueled by higher yields compared to other nations. This is primarily due to speculations that the Bank of England may not lower interest rates as drastically as the US Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank in the upcoming year.

Investors lend money to the UK government in exchange for buying bonds, gaining predefined interest installments prior to the return of their initial investment at maturity. Furthermore, they can sell these securities on the market if the need arises.

The bond was issued at a price of 100.351, equating to a yield of 4.3438%. This yield variates in line with the bond's price adjustments.

Despite the overwhelming demand, only a portion of the requests was allocated for the bond's return. Investors will reclaim their initial investment along with the predefined interest payments at the bond's maturity.

