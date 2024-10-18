In an unexpected turn of events, the Cleveland Guardians outsmart the New York Yankees in extra frames, shrinking their American League Championship Series (ALCS) shortfall to 2-1.

John Kensy Noel and David Fry sealed the victory for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series with a score of 7-5 on Thursday night in Cleveland. This win narrowed the series deficit for the Guardians to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

New York appeared to be on the brink of a 3-0 series lead with Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton slamming back-to-back home runs off Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the top of the eighth inning, leading 4-3.

Regarded as one of the best closers in baseball, Clase had an impressive regular season, finishing with an ERA of 0.61 after allowing only two home runs and five earned runs in 74.1 innings pitched.

Despite Cleveland threatening with runners on first and second base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone brought in closer Luke Weaver for a four-out save, which he achieved by striking out David Fry.

The Yankees extended their lead to 5-3 with an insurance run, and Weaver returned in the ninth inning, aiming for his fifth save opportunity in the postseason.

After overcoming an error by Anthony Rizzo that allowed a base runner, Weaver managed to induce a double play, but still needed one more out.

However, disaster struck for New York.

Facing a seemingly untouchable Yankees closer, rookie John Kensy Noel, affectionately known as "Big Christmas," delivered the unthinkable, tying the game with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the ninth inning, forcing extra innings.

The ecstatic home fans seemed to be celebrating the holidays.

The home team continued to receive gifts.

With the score at 5-5 in the 10th inning, Guardians postseason hero David Fry smashed a walk-off, two-run home run, giving the Guardians the victory in Game 3.

Fry had played a crucial role in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, hitting a go-ahead home run that helped even the series, which the Guardians went on to win.

"When everybody thinks we can't do it, we think we can. Manzo hits a huge homer early. I still don't know how John hit a homer off that guy, that was such a cool at bat. What a win. Matt Boyd was so good, that was fun," Fry stated to the TBS broadcast after the game.

"We got a lot more to do though, but it was fun tonight."

Thursday night's victory provided the Guardians with a glimmer of hope in the series. Teams that have won Game 3 after falling behind 2-0 in a seven-game postseason series have gone on to win the series 14 out of 51 times, including four out of 21 times in an LCS.

"Losing like that obviously sucks, but kind of a classic game. We'll be ready to roll tomorrow," Boone said following the game.

"That was an amazing game to witness. Playoff baseball, both sides just kept coming with haymakers and big at-bats. ... They outlasted us tonight."

The Guardians will attempt to even up the series in Game 4 on Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Cleveland has not won a World Series since 1948, marking the longest active title drought in Major League Baseball.

Cleveland has not won a World Series since 1948, marking the longest active title drought in Major League Baseball.

