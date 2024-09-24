In an unequivocal decision, Caitlin Clark was declared the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year following her record-shattering campaign.

The Indiana Fever's standout player was also featured in AP's top-tier WNBA team, along with the Rookie Squad, as these accolades were revealed on a Sunday. The WNBA will unveil its Rookie of the Year and the remainder of its awards during the postseason, which commenced on a Sunday.

Clark, who's already left her mark on the sport despite her brief tenure, expressed that it was a "massive privilege" to be appreciated by sports journalists and broadcasters.

"This recognition wouldn't be achievable without an exceptional bunch of teammates and trainers, and we're eager to carry on our thrilling regular season into the postseason," she shared with AP.

Clark entered her rookie season under immense pressure, but she surely lived up to expectations.

The 22-year-old, who guided her team to their first playoff berth since 2016, played every single regular season game for the Fever and managed to set new milestones.

She established the WNBA's single-season assists record (337), achieving this feat with a league-record 19 assists in a single game.

Clark also became the initial rookie to achieve a triple-double and holds the record for the most three-pointers made by a rookie in league history.

Away from the court, the guard has been instrumental in drawing new fans to the sport, with WNBA attendance figures soaring as a result.

Unfortunately, Clark's postseason debut didn't go as planned on a Sunday, as the Fever suffered a heavy 93-69 loss to the Connecticut Sun in Game 1.

Clark and the Fever will seek to level the series in Game 2, scheduled against the Sun in Connecticut on a Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Clark's outstanding performance in the WNBA, including setting the single-season assists record and becoming the first rookie to achieve a triple-double, has significantly contributed to the growing interest in women's basketball as a sport.

Despite the challenging start to the postseason, Clark continues to show passion for the sport, aiming to lead her team to success in the following games.

