In an uncommon occurrence, Israel's defense forces reportedly thwarted a missile launch from Lebanon, which was indirectly aimed towards Tel Aviv.

After the alarms went off in Tel Aviv and Netanya, a single surface-to-surface missile was spotted heading from Lebanon and was successfully thwarted by the Israeli Defense Force's Air Defense System, the Israeli military announced.

No injuries or property damage were promptly reported.

Since the commencing of conflict between Israel and Hamas in October 2022, the Iran-supported militant group Hezbollah has launched numerous rockets and drones from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

The missile retrieval occurred just a few days following Israeli airstrikes directed at Hezbollah, which claimed over 500 lives throughout Lebanon. Monday saw the most fatalities in Lebanon in close to two decades.

Hezbollah has yet to issue a response regarding the attempted raid on Tel Aviv.

Despite the incident, regular flights were still operating at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, as confirmed by the airport's press officer.

Wednesday marked the initial time since October 7, 2023 that sirens echoed through the central city of Netanya, as per Israeli authorities.

This story is still unfolding and will be updated.

