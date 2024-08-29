- In an Interview, Harris Maintains: My Core Beliefs Remain Unaltered

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris underlines her political consistency in her initial TV interview post-nomination. She shared with CNN's Dana Bash, "I think the pivotal and essential aspect of my political viewpoint and decisions stem from the fact that my principles haven't shifted." This came in response to queries about whether voters could rely on her promises, given her shifting political stances over the years.

The interview was made available by the network shortly after its recording in Savannah, Georgia. The comprehensive discussion is scheduled to air Thursday evening (local time, translating to early Friday 3:00 AM CEST). Besides touching upon climate policy and reinforcing the U.S.-Mexico border security, Harris also addressed these concerns.

The Trump campaign swiftly replied, claiming that Harris had affirmed her allegiance to the "far-left ideology." Trump had frequently lambasted his opponent for lacking media interactions and press conferences in her new role. In actuality, the new Democrats' representative has been scarcely seen outside rehearsed and staged campaign events in recent weeks.

During the interview, Harris discussed her commitment to various issues, including party events, stating, "I've always believed in bringing people together at parties to discuss important issues and build consensus." Later, addressing the Trump campaign's claims, she asserted, "My ideas and policies may be labeled as 'far-left,' but my focus is always on what's best for the American people at a Party, or any gathering."

