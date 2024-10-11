In an extra-time thriller, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx surprise the New York Liberty, clinching a victory in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

In the initial quarter, it was all Liberty's dominance, with power forward Jonquel Jones leading the charge. She accumulated a game-topping 24 points.

Jones was instrumental in scoring 10 points for New York, contributing significantly to their 32-19 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with a similar trend, extending their lead to 18 points thanks to a 7-0 run. However, the Lynx managed to narrow the gap to 44-36 heading into halftime.

The Lynx's offense showed signs of life after the break, scoring their first four shots to reduce the deficit further.

The game saw numerous shifts in momentum until Liberty took control shortly before the end of the third quarter.

Thanks to guard Kayla McBride's 22 points, the Lynx mounted a 12-point comeback, making it a three-point game with only a minute left in the fourth quarter.

New York, leading 83-80 with about 10 seconds left, faced a challenge when Lynx guard Courtney Williams missed a three-pointer but managed to secure the rebound and successfully attempted a second three-point shot while being fouled by Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. Williams added the resulting free throw, giving the Lynx a 84-83 lead, their first advantage in the game.

Leading the Lynx with 23 points, Williams had a crucial role in the game.

New York had one last opportunity to secure an early series lead, but after the clock expired, star forward Breanna Stewart was fouled under the basket. Though she made the first free throw, she missed the second, forcing overtime.

Visibly upset at herself, Stewart expressed her frustration as she returned to the bench.

The game entered its sixth overtime phase in WNBA Finals history and proved to be thrilling. The Lynx held a four-point advantage as Liberty's offense faltered at the start.

Jones stepped up for the Liberty following a steal and layup, tying the game at 93-93 with less than 25 seconds left in the overtime period.

Collier, a reliable scorer for the Lynx throughout the regular season and postseason, once again proved her mettle on Thursday. With 8.8 seconds remaining and the score tied, Collier drained a turnaround jumper to leave the Barclays Center crowd in silence, securing a 95-93 victory for Minnesota.

Collier, named the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, showcased her resilience when asked about the team's strength to win in overtime despite the taxing travel schedule after the semifinal victory a few days prior.

"You can't think about it," Collier explained during the ESPN broadcast post-game. "It's the Finals. Nobody cares you're tired. You can't put an asterisk on a potential loss only because you've just played. We just have to find a way to push through and not think about it."

The Lynx's impressive 18-point comeback tied the 1999 Liberty for the largest comeback in WNBA Finals history.

The Liberty have yet to secure a league championship, suffering five Finals losses. The Lynx, on the other hand, own four Finals rings and are seeking a record-breaking fifth title.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Lynx's exciting victory over New York in overtime was largely due to Napheesa Collier's clutch performance, scoring the game-winning basket with only a few seconds left. This thrilling match showcased the passion and determination of both teams, as sports often do.

Despite facing fatigue from their recent semifinal victory, Collier highlighted the importance of keeping focus and not using exhaustion as an excuse, reminding everyone that it's the WNBA Finals, and nothing else matters.

