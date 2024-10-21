Skip to content
In an extra period thriller, the New York Liberty outsmarted the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, securing their inaugural championship for the organization.

The period of anticipation for the Liberty has finally concluded.

Spectators exhibited high excitement during Game Five of the WNBA Finals held at the Barclays Center on a Sunday.

After a whopping 28 years and five prior Final appearances, New York secures the title.

In an exhilarating atmosphere filled with cheers at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, the Liberty emerged victorious over the determined Minnesota Lynx, triumphing 67-62 in a nail-biting overtime Game 5 finale.

Nyara Sabally stepped up as New York's unsuspecting hero. Prior to this matchup, she had scored a mere 2.8 points per game during the Finals, but her performance surged to an impressive 13 points in Game 5.

With mere seconds left in regular time and trailing by two, Breanna Stewart, the two-time WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the Liberty, drained two crucial free throws, pushing the game into the additional period.

Sabally contributed significantly during overtime too, blocking Napheesa Collier's attempt to equalize the score.

Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty's high-profile guard, encountered significant difficulties in the game, managing only five points from a dismal 1-of-19 shooting.

Before this victory, the Liberty stood as the lone original WNBA franchise devoid of a championship ring.

The thrilling win in Game 5 marked a significant achievement for New York's sports scene. Despite facing challenges in the sport, the team's determination led them to triumph.

