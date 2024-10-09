In an exhilarating repeat performance, the triumphant champion of Fat Bear Week 2024 is identified as...

This year, strife-tested mamma bear 128 Grazer maintained her title as the most favored plump bear in the yearly digital competition, which celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Grazer significantly surpassed Chunk's vote tally, receiving 71,248 votes to his 30,468 votes. The voting, managed by Explore.org, concluded with a total of 1,041,124 votes as per the site around 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday.

The contest is held by Katmai National Park & Preserve to increase public knowledge about Alaska's wild brown bears. It's become a beloved autumn tradition in the U.S. and globally, similar to scenic drives to observe leaf changes.

People adore learning about and voting for the voluptuous, endearing-from-a-distance brown bears and watch them live. This year, in particular, offered a raw glimpse into their frequently wild, unforgiving lives.

Grazer and Chunk's saga

128 Grazer and 32 Chunk share a growing history, not limited to online bracket-style competitions.

Grazer boasts a "lengthy, straight muzzle and noticeably blonde ears," as described by Explore.org. More critical than her appearance, she's a "highly protective" mother bear who has raised three families. She commands respect and keeps her distance from other bears.

However, sometimes nature's whims and adversaries' intentions can shape a mother bear's life.

In July 2024, both of her first-year cubs were swept over Brook Falls, where Katmai bears amass to fuel up on salmon for their winter hibernation, according to Explore.org. The Brooks River's rapid current propelled her cubs toward Chunk, currently the most influential male bear in the river.

As large, male bears are wont to do, Chunk went on the attack. As mother bears do, Grazer defended her cubs. But Chunk wounded the cub closest to him before Grazer could intervene. That cub succumbed to its injuries, as reported by Explore.org and Katmai.

The surviving cub, referred to as 128's Spring Cub, participated in the 2024 Fat Bear Junior contest held in late September. That event was won by 909Jr., a "large-bodied nearly 4-year-old female cub."

The brutal wild animal world

The July demise of Grazer's cub wasn't the sole bear-on-bear attack to captivate audiences.

Last week, viewers of the live cam might have witnessed more than they anticipated when Bear No. 469, a male, approached, attacked, and ultimately killed Bear No. 402, a female almost as large, in the Brooks River.

That attack delayed the publication of the brackets for a day, while park and contest authorities regrouped. The National Park Service and Explore.Org have released an edited version of the footage along with commentary on YouTube.

"We adore the bears, but once more, it serves as a poignant reminder of the immense size and strength of these creatures," said Mike Fitz, the resident naturalist with Explore.org, in the commentary.

Competition for food often drives bear behavior, and the contest sheds light on their struggle to live.

"For bears, being fat equals survival. Each winter, bears retreat to their dens, where they won't consume or drink until they reemerge in spring. During this time, they may shed up to one-third of their body weight, relying solely on their fat reserves," the National Park Service stated on its website.

"Survival depends on ingesting a year's worth of food within six months. At Katmai, bears are drawn to the abundant salmon readily available from late June through September."

