In an evaluation conducted by ADAC, a single child seat was identified as non-compliant.

The ADAC examines 17 child seats - ranging from baby carriers to models for older kids. Assessing safety, functionality, comfort, and toxic substances, most fared well, but one baby carrier fell short.

Anyone needing to transport kids aged 12 or less, or up to 1.50m tall, in a car, must use a child seat. For infants, a baby carrier usually starts, followed by several models as they grow. Some seats even expand with the child. However, how efficient are these protective systems?

The ADAC has recently tested 17 varieties catering to various age groups, priced from €95 to €758 - covering baby carriers to seats for older children. Their evaluation criteria included safety, handling, comfort, and contaminants.

Results: Majority (12) scored "good" or "satisfactory" (4) - these are recommended by the club. But a baby carrier costing €95 flunked with "insufficient" (grade 4.6) - alarmingly high levels of a potentially cancer-causing pollutant were detected in its padding.

These models receive "good" ratings - a select few

In the baby carrier category (up to approximately 1 year), the "Thule Maple + Alfi Base" priced at €570 obtains a "good" grade (1.6). This version with an Isofix base gets an even better rating (1.6). Generally, chairs with an Isofix base score better as they reduce the risk of incorrect installation.

Among baby carriers and seats for toddlers up to about 1.5 years, the "(Doona i + Doona i Isofix Base)" priced at €720 (grade 1.7) excels in both safety tests and handling. Another "good" in this group is the "Besafe Go Beyond + Beyond Base" priced at €678 (grade 1.8). ADAC appreciates the exceptional safety performance, particularly as this seat, like the baby carriers, is installed facing backwards.

Without the Isofix base, the seat costs €389 and is also "good" (grade 2.1). The "Doona i" model without a base is priced at €530 and scores "good" (grade 2.4).

For kids between approximately 1.5 to 12 years (76 to 150 cm), the "Evolvafix" and "Versafix", both priced at €230 and €225 respectively by Britax Römer, are rated "good."

Among seats for kids around 4 to 12 years old, the "Maxi-Cosi Rodifix R" priced at €150 receives a "good" rating (grade 2.0). It is safe, lightweight (5.8 kg), and incredibly easy to use.

Safer traveling in the rear seat

ADAC suggests keeping kids in a rear-facing seat as long as possible. Switching to a forward-facing seat should be delayed until the age of two. In a frontal impact, little movement occurs between the head and upper body in this type of seat. Whole body is cradled and pressed into the seat.

Children and cars jointly chose a seat; pick a model that fits closely on-site. Practice installation before the first journey and ensure the seat is installed correctly, facing forward. While securing the harness, ensure it fits snugly against the body as indicated and avoid wearing thick jackets or parkas as they create slack.

KBA warns against illegal universal Isofix adapters

More seats can now link with a car's Isofix mounts. However, ADAC warns against modifying vehicles with universal Isofix adapters, which is both prohibited and hazardous. Starting October, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) cautioned against universal Isofix adapters used to secure child seats and baby carriers aboard motor vehicles. These are primarily sold online by vendors operating outside the European Union.

Isofix anchorage points in cars must be approved as per UN regulation No. 145. According to ADAC, this approval shall always be vehicle-specific. "Isofix mounting points can only be retrofitted with authorized vehicle manufacturer spare parts sets for retrofitting," advises the automobile club.

Based on the ADAC's latest testing, some child seats that performed well in the evaluation include the "Maxi-Coi Rodifix R" for children between 4 to 12 years old, which received a "good" rating. Additionally, the ADAC emphasizes the importance of adhering to regulations regarding Isofix adapters, as the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has warned against using universal Isofix adapters for child seats and baby carriers in vehicles, as they are both prohibited and hazardous.

Read also: