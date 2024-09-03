- In an announcement, comedian Oliver Pocher confirms the finalization of his divorce.

Funny guy Oliver Pocher (46) has officially declared his split from his ex-wife Amira. "Beginning today, Amira and I are officially divorced!" the comedian posted on his Instagram, attaching a picture of the once happy duo. He went on to say, "Well, that's unfortunate... I thought it'd last longer." The announcement was made on a Monday.

The pair had previously announced their separation back in August 2023. They'd been together since 2016, tied the knot in 2019, and share two sons.

Lately, Amira could be spotted out and about without the surname Pocher. In an episode of the ProSieben show "Challenge the Star," she introduced herself as Amira Aly once more. On Instagram, she goes by that name as well. In July, there were sightings of Amira with presenter Christian Düring by her side for the first time.

Despite the divorce, Oliver Pocher continues to reside in his native country, Germany. Amira Aly, his ex-wife, has been spending time in Germany as well, often seen with her new companion, Christian Düring.

Read also: