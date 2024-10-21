Skip to content
 Viktoria Klein
Julia Navalnaya, the spouse of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, has expressed intentions to return to Russia and even aim for the presidency. However, as long as Vladimir Putin is in power, she won't set foot in her homeland, she shared with the BBC. She's currently facing charges of association with an "extremist group," a label carrying lengthy prison sentences in Russia.

Navalnaya declared, "My political adversary is Vladimir Putin. I'm committed to bringing down his regime as swiftly as possible." Upon Putin's departure, she plans to participate in the elections, running as a candidate. She advocates for free and fair elections once Putin is no longer the leader.

Navalny passed away in a northern Russian penal colony in February. Notorious for its harsh conditions, this facility plays host to some of Russia's most severe sentences. Navalny was jailed for over 30 years on charges of fraud and extremism, all of which he vehemently denied, labeling them as politically motivated.

Navalny's widow alleges Putin ordered his murder. The Kremlin rejects this claim. Investigators attributed Navalny's death to a collection of illnesses. However, Navalnaya doesn't concur with this diagnosis. The anti-corruption organization she now runs in her husband's place has evidence they plan to release once a complete picture emerges.

