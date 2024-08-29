In a West Bank military operation, a high-ranking commander from the Islamic Jihad group was fatally struck.

An Islamic extremist group persistently asserts that Abu Shujah has managed to evade numerous attempted assassinations and detentions by the Israeli forces.

In response, the Israeli forces accuse Abu Shujah of being implicated in various terror attacks and even commanding a lethal shooting incident in June that led to an Israeli civilian's demise.

On a Thursday, the Israeli forces carried out a extensive military operation in the West Bank, as per their declarations, they eliminated five militants in a refugee camp in Tulkarem.

As per their own announcements, the military executed nine combatants during simultaneous raids in Tulkarem, Jenin, Tubas, and the refugee camps there, as part of their "counter-terrorism" operation. However, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported twelve fatalities on the inaugural day of the Israeli military operation.

The Israeli forces insisted that the extensive operation was initiated due to a "notable escalation in terrorist activities" over the past year, including more than 150 shooting and bombing attacks emanating from the currently targeted regions.

Since the inception of the conflict between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in 1967, the condition in the West Bank has noticeably worsened.

