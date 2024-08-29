- In a tragic incident, a biker met his demise after bumping into a motorhome.

A biker tragically met his end in a crash with an RV. As per the cops' statement, the 58-year-old was cruising along with five other bikers. At the highway exit in Geisingen (Tuttlingen's district), he veered onto the federal highway and collided with an RV. The police stated that the biker failed to notice the RV with the right of way.

The man expired right at the crash site. The RV's occupants remained unscathed. Post-crash, the federal highway entrance was sealed off for numerous hours. An inquiry will now shed light on the accident's specifics.

