In a thrilling final minute turnaround, Marmoush confronts FC Bayern.

Head-to-head in the Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern's duel is an exhilarating spectacle. Rapid-fire football leads to thrilling scores from both squads. After Bayern's recent high-profile recruit, Michael Olise, scores the first goal, a win appears imminent. However, the tide turns when Omar Marmoush netts one in the final minutes.

