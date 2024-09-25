In a statement at the UN, the British Prime Minister, Mr. Starmer, accused Russia of viewing its own citizens as mere disposable entities.

In his debut speech at the UN Security Council, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accusingly labels Russia as treating its soldiers in the Ukraine conflict like cannon fodder. He conveys that an estimated 600,000 Russian soldiers have suffered casualties, either dead or injured. Starmer criticizes, stating, "The UN Charter you uphold here promotes human dignity, not transforming your citizens into cannon fodder and subjecting them to a gruesome grinding process." He queries the ability of Moscow to maintain its composure within UN headquarters.

20:41 Zelensky claims Putin aims to leave millions of Ukrainians cold and vulnerable to pressure Kyiv into submission. Russia's onslaught has damaged 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving millions without heating for the winter. Zelensky laments Putin's intentions to "plunge millions of Ukrainians into darkness and cold this winter, forcing Ukraine to succumb and surrender."

20:06 Video: Luxury European cars seem prevalent in the Caucasus

Despite EU sanctions enforced due to Russia's Ukraine invasion, the ban on exporting passenger cars to Russia appears to have loopholes. Premium vehicles are widespread in the Caucasus region.

19:40 Russia expands its nuclear doctrine and indirectly threatens USA and France

Russia, as a nuclear state, adjusts its nuclear weapons deployment strategy in reaction to the international tension, Russian President Vladimir Putin discloses. Russia's list of military threats justifying the use of nuclear weapons for deterrence has been expanded, according to Putin. This development increases the risk for Western nuclear powers like the USA and France of becoming targets of Russian counter-strikes if they support Ukraine in aggression against Russia.

18:35 Zelensky will present his 'victory plan' to Biden and Harris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky will present his alleged 'victory plan' to Biden, which maps out a strategy to conclude the Ukraine war. Zelensky predicted that the subsequent phase of the war would be determined in the fall. The Ukraine government anticipates that Western weapons targeting Russian territory could significantly influence the war in Ukraine's favor, although these weapons have not yet been furnished by Ukraine's supporting countries.

According to "The Times", the plan has four fundamental components:

Request for "Trump-proof" Western security assurances, akin to a mutual defense pact within NATO

Continuation of the Ukrainian advance into the Russian region of Kursk, which serves as a "negotiation tool"

Demand for advanced weapons

International financial aid to promote Ukraine's economic revival

18:12 Bundestag allocates millions of euros for territorially dispersed reconstruction of Ukraine's energy supply

The Budget Committee of the Bundestag authorized a financial aid package for Ukraine's thermal and power supply worth €70 million. This is intended to provide Ukrainian municipalities with smaller combined heat and power plants, boiler plants, generators, and solar plants. This will help "allow people in Ukraine to live in their homeland and withstand Russian attacks." Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze refers to the targeted Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, with which Russia aims to "wear down and drive out the Ukrainians." "We are assisting Ukraine in rebuilding its energy supply in a decentralized manner, so that Russia can no longer easily destroy it."

17:50 Zelensky warns of potential nuclear disaster at the UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of the risk of a nuclear disaster due to Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He asserted that Ukrainian intelligence had information indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to attack other nuclear power plants in Ukraine. "A day like this must never come," he emphasized during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. Russia consistently denies such accusations by Zelensky. "If, God forbid, Russia causes a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not respect national borders, and unfortunately, various nations could suffer the devastating consequences," Zelensky said. He also accused China of providing Russia with satellite data on these nuclear power plants on Tuesday.

17:08 Ukraine refutes Russian control of Vuhledar's outskirts

Ukrainian and Russian troops have been clashing for the coal-mining city of Vuhledar since 2022, with the battle seemingly intensifying as depicted by social media footage. However, the governor of Donetsk denied reports of Russian forces in Vuhledar's outskirts.

Ukraine has outlined a three-year strategy for manufacturing drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground robots, as revealed by Defense Minister Rustem Ummerov. This plan was displayed during Ummerov's visits to the USA, UK, France, Germany, and the Ramstein gathering, as well as a recent event. Ummerov explained that they had determined the needed quantity and deployment strategies at various levels. The plan also specifies the number of weapons Ukraine can produce and the required funding. Additionally, Ummerov mentioned that several countries have offered financing for Ukraine's drones and missiles. According to him, Ukraine utilized "swarm drone" technology last year to damage over 200 Russian military facilities, including an ammunition depot in Toropez. Ukraine possesses the ability to produce over 3 million drones annually but requires foreign funding.

15:49 Lula Pitches Co-developed Peace Plan to UN, Despite Ukraine's RejectionBrazilian President Lula da Silva has championed the peace plan created in collaboration with China at the United Nations, even though Ukraine dismissed it as destructive. Despite condemning the Ukrainian territory invasion, Lula argues that it's vital to establish conditions for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Brazil and China presented their 6-point proposal in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor Celso Amorim is planning to gather support from 20 countries on Friday, excluding Ukraine's allies. The Chinese-Brazilian 6-point proposal refers to the conflict as a "crisis" and advocates for a peace conference that Russia and Ukraine accept, emphasizing fair discussions of peace proposals. It does not discuss Ukraine's territorial integrity or Russian troop withdrawal.

15:12 Intelligence Sources Claim China Develops Long-Range Drones for RussiaEmerging intelligence reports suggest that Russia is enhancing its long-range drone weapons program with China's aid. This would be the first instance of drones intended for use in Ukraine being manufactured and produced in China, based on intel from two resources who spoke to Reuters and reviewed corresponding documents. Reportedly, the Russian defense conglomerate's subsidiary IEMZ Kupol developed and tested a Garpija-3 drone in China with Chinese specialists' help. The G3 drone boasts a range of approximately 2000 kilometers and can carry 50 kilograms of explosives. According to intel sources, the China-supplied drones are the first tangible proof of full-fledged Chinese drones being delivered to Russia since the start of the war. No details are available regarding their production location or approved serial production. China has repeatedly rejected claims of providing Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to Address Russian Security Council on Nuclear DeterrenceRussian President Vladimir Putin will lead a Russian Security Council meeting today to discuss nuclear deterrence, as reported by the Kremlin. The discussions take place in response to Ukraine's request to utilize Western missiles with increased range to bombard Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov described the meeting as significant. "The President will deliver a speech. Further details will remain classified due to obvious reasons," stated Peskov.

13:54 Peskov Criticizes Zelenskyy's UN AddressThe Kremlin criticizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the UN Security Council. "Attempting to force Russia to negotiate peace is a catastrophic error," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Peskov claims that Russia is an advocate for peace, but only if their nation's security is ensured. Additionally, the goals for which the "military action" in Ukraine began must be achieved, according to Peskov. Russia continues to refrain from referring to its invasion of Ukraine as a war.

13:18 Skynex Air Defense System Showcased by Ukraine with German SupportThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense unveiled a video featuring Ukrainian soldiers training on a modern Skynex air defense system provided by German company Rheinmetall. Two Skynex systems are already operational in Ukraine, and two more are expected to be delivered from Germany. Skynex is effectively utilized to protect against close-range targets, such as drones. "We're grateful to our partners for enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities, which ultimately saves more innocent lives," the Ministry stated about the clip.

12:42 Armored Vehicles with Drone Defense - Munz: "China's Support for Russia is Strong"Ukraine's President Selenskyy alleges that China provides Russia with satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The extent of China's military aid for Moscow, however, surpasses sharing strategic information, claims ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Hopes for Peace Treaty with Modi as MediatorAccording to Politico, Ukraine seeks Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their mediator to initiate peace talks and end the conflict with Russia. A high-ranking Ukrainian official told Politico that India is Kyiv's best bet for securing a peace treaty that is livable for Ukraine. The official stated that Modi made it clear during the summer talks that Ukraine would need to compromise, but any peace proposals should not involve territorial concessions to Russia. India maintains amicable relations with Moscow.

11:35 Wounded in Ukrainian Assault on Russian Region BelgorodFive individuals sustained injuries, with four requiring hospitalization, as per Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's Telegram update. A substantial attack led to the harm of a multi-story building and 75 smaller residential units, as well as numerous vehicles, water, and gas pipelines. Independent observers view the Ukrainian shelling as a retaliation for Russia's airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Military Medic deploys Electronic Unicycle on BattlefieldIn a video posted by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, a medic is seen employing an electronic unicycle in the warzone. "Reimagining mobility patterns at the frontline," the caption reads. The medic highlights that it's advantageous to swiftly and silently deliver supplies such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries to the soldiers utilizing both hands.

10:18 SPD Leader Klingbeil Questions BSW's MotivesFollowing the Brandenburg state elections, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil calls for transparency on the objectives of the Alliance for the Future and Freedom (BSW) during the upcoming exploratory talks. "Just like in Thuringia and Saxony, we first need to understand: What are the core demands of the BSW? What course is this alliance steering in?", he says in RBB InfoRadio. He expresses that many are uncertain about this. The aim is to analyze the election results and "now determine how a stable government can be constructed." Klingbeil also mentions that he always hears the BSW expressing that "we will no longer provide weapons to Ukraine starting tomorrow, and then there will be peace the day after. That's not peace efforts; that's surrendering to Putin." He refers to the BSW as a populist party.

09:39 Economist Condemns Media "Propaganda Coup"Economist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes on X the "normalization of Putin's allies in the media," labeling it the "most significant propaganda coup" of Kremlin leader Putin so far. "Question: Why do we talk to Russian fascists, but not German-Russian fascists? For democrats, both should be off-limits," he says. Bachmann receives support from military expert Gustav Gressel, who shares the post.

08:55 UK's Bold Words to Russia in UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a powerful speech in the UN Security Council, directly confronting the Kremlin leadership and leaving no room for misunderstanding: "Vladimir Putin, if you fire missiles at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you send mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your interests. Only yours."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force reports that the country was attacked by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. From these, 28 drones and four missiles were successfully intercepted. Initially, there are no reports of casualties or damage.

07:48 ISW: Russian Troops Approach Wuhledar's Outskirts - No Significant Strategic AdvantageAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have reached Wuhledar's outskirts and are intensifying their assault near the settlement. However, the US think tank does not see a significant strategic benefit for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the town is captured. A quick takeover would depend on whether Ukrainian troops withdraw or engage Russian troops in a protracted conflict. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade continues to defend the town. Even if Wuhledar is captured, it would not provide immediate tactical benefits to the Russian offensive, according to ISW, as the surrounding terrain is difficult to navigate and does not offer any crucial logistics routes.

07:06 "Extremely Complex and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Reports Liberations in Kharkiv regionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region close to the Russian border as the "result of an exceptionally complex and successful operation". "The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically cleared the plant, consistently engaging with the enemy in densely built structures. In certain cases, Ukrainian special forces fought the enemy in close quarters," a statement with accompanying video reads. The power plant was a "propaganda fortress" and was heavily guarded by professional Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Bill Against "Conscious Infertility Propaganda"Russian lawmakers are advocating for a ban on the "propaganda of conscious infertility". "We have started considering a bill that would prohibit the propaganda of conscious infertility," announces State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in online media. Essentially, it's about a "ban on the ideology of infertility". "A large and caring family is the foundation of a strong state," Volodin further explains. Russia is dealing with an aging population and low birth rates, with the demographic trend being exacerbated by the military action in Ukraine.

06:05 Arrival of Future Lithuanian Brigade Commander in Eastern EuropeThe upcoming leader of the Lithuanian Brigade, Brigadier General Christoph Huber, has touched down in the Baltic NATO nation for his assignment. He's now gearing up for his role in the 45th Panzer Brigade, according to the German Army's announcement on X. The aim is to establish a battle-ready brigade that considerably bolsters territorial and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's hostile actions, the German government had pledged to station a combat-ready unit permanently in Lithuania. A force of up to 5,000 soldiers is intended.

05:44 Lübeck Transfers Reconditioned Fire Engines to UkraineLübeck has given away reconditioned fire trucks for further use in Ukraine to Ukrainian reps. The four fire trucks and an ambulance - ex-emergency vehicles of the volunteer fire department - were handed over at the start of the week. "Typically, they are sold at auction. But after a plea from the Ukrainian aid organization, we refurbished them and now we can donate them to Ukraine, clearing our conscience, so they can be utilized there," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire brigade in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Sets Deadline for German Military Modernization by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasizes the urgency of furnishing the German military. By 2029, it's predicted that Russia will have completed its military revamp and might be in a position to launch a military strike against NATO territory, the SPD politician remarks in view of Russia's war against Ukraine. "That's why it's imperative that we adapt at breakneck speed to this threat scenario," he explains during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Relies on Gas Exports for Large-Scale Defense SpendingDespite Western sanctions, Russia is banking on high oil and gas revenues for its 2025 budget. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should increase by 12% to 40.3 trillion rubles (around 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues will surpass two-thirds. According to media reports, the future budget also prioritizes the war against Ukraine and significant arms production. Bloomberg reports from Moscow that 13.2 trillion rubles are allocated for the military. Overall, 40% of the expenses are earmarked for defense and internal security - more than the combined spending on education, health, social services, and the economy.

02:10 Russian Parliament Streamlines Criminal Recruitment for Ukrainian WarThe Russian legislature has passed a bill allowing the army to enlist suspected criminals for the offensive in Ukraine. According to the draft passed by the State Duma, even defendants who have not yet been convicted can enlist. If they are decorated or injured in combat, the charges against them will be dropped. The law is now pending approval from the upper house and President Vladimir Putin.

01:05 Baerbock Outlines Peace Plan Essentials for Ukrainian Conflict ResolutionGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has stipulated conditions for potential peace talks to conclude Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Peace entails preserving Ukraine as a free and independent nation. It means security guarantees," the Green politician asserted at a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. "When we discuss peace, we mean a balanced and lasting peace," Baerbock emphasized. She added, "When we talk about peace for Ukraine, it implies that it can be certain that the end of hostilities doesn't signify the initiation of another round of preparations in Russia." This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be balanced and lasting.

00:21 Blinken Accuses China and Iran of Supporting Russia in Ukrainian ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for more concerted action against Russia's partners in the Ukrainian war at the United Nations. "The most effective method is to halt those aiding Putin's aggression," Blinken said during a high-level United Nations Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also advocated for a just peace that abides by the principles of the UN Charter. Specifically, Blinken pointed out Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China Pushes for Peace Negotiations in Ukraine at UN Security CouncilChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the UN Security Council to accelerate peace talks for Ukraine. "The top priority is to uphold three principles: restrain the war zone's expansion, prevent conflict escalation, and avoid provocation by any party," Wang said at a high-level meeting of the council, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also emphasized China's neutrality. "China did not instigate the Ukraine crisis and is not involved," he said. Critics accuse Beijing of aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other things, through weapons components provisioning.

23:09 Zelensky Dismisses Negotiations with Russia as a Solution to Ukrainian ConflictUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses profound uncertainty about negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing conflict against his country. Russia is committing an international crime, Zelensky says, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a United Nations Security Council session in New York. "Therefore, this conflict won't disappear. Therefore, this conflict can't be reconciled through talks," says Zelensky. He added, "Action must be taken."

10:00 PM Trump on Ukraine conflict: "It's time to withdraw" Contender for the Republican presidency, Donald Trump, advocates for the U.S. to exit the Ukraine conflict. He criticizes Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his presidential campaign rivals, for involving the U.S. in the conflict at a rally in Georgia. 'They can't pull us out now. They simply can't,' Trump states. He asserts that under his leadership, the U.S. could eventually disengage from the conflict: "I'll handle it. I'll negotiate it. I'll get us out. We gotta get out."

10:00 PM Sources: US dispatches new military assistance to Ukraine Reports suggest that the U.S. is forwarding fresh military aid to Ukraine, estimated at around $375 million. The package encompasses medium-range cluster bombs, assorted rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, per U.S. government sources. The official confirmation of the aid is due tomorrow. This latest installment ranks among the most substantial recently authorized. To accelerate delivery, weapons from U.S. stockpiles will be utilized. This recent distribution brings the total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, since the commencement of the Russian invasion in 2022, to over $56.2 billion.

