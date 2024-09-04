- In a similar vein to Sikma, the new recruit in Alba, Williams is eager to contribute substantial effort.

Trevion Williams admired Luke Sikma prior to switching from ratiopharm Ulm to Alba Berlin. Sikma spent six long years in Berlin, leaving a substantial impact on the eleven-time basketball champions' play. "I observed a lot of him before making my choice, and I noticed numerous resemblances between us," the American mentioned.

Williams had previously kept a close eye on Alba's performance in the previous season. "They're one of the most formidable teams in the league," he stated. He believes he can embody a comparable role to Sikma's previous contributions. "I can inject plenty of vigor into the team. While I might not be the most agile jumper, I possess good foresight, which proves beneficial," he explained.

Berlin feels like my hometown

Standing at 2.06 meters tall, Williams primarily serves as a power forward but also has experience playing as a center in Ulm. He could assume this position at Alba as well. Coach Israel Gonzalez was transparent that Williams "will inevitably require some time" to establish his role.

Settling into Berlin has been a breeze for the American, who hails from Chicago. "I've been warmly welcomed here. The guys have been gracefully showing me the ropes," he reported. Williams has swiftly developed an affinity for Berlin. "The city is vast and stunningly beautiful. Transitioning from Ulm to Berlin was a significant leap. As a city-dweller myself, this really feels like home," he said.

Williams is eager to contribute to Alba Berlin's success in the German Bundesliga. Following in Sikma's footsteps, he aims to make a mark in this renowned league.

