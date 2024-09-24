In a shift of events, the RGA indicates it will no longer invest additional funds in Robinson's campaign for North Carolina governor, as they withdraw their prior backing.

On a Monday declaration, the Republican Governors Association admitted that once their existing media investment concludes on Tuesday, "no additional placements have been arranged."

"We won't comment on internal tactics or financial commitments, but we can verify what's publicly available – our current media investment in North Carolina ceases tomorrow, and no further placements have been arranged. The RGA remains resolved on electing Republican Governors nationwide," stated RGA communications director Courtney Alexander in a statement.

The move followed former President Donald Trump's failure to mention Robinson during a rally in North Carolina over the weekend – a hint at the party's swift distancing from a person Trump had earlier compared to Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, was in Charlotte on Monday – a signal that Republicans cannot disregard a state pivotal to Trump's path to 270 electoral votes, despite its embattled gubernatorial candidate.

Robinson also reappeared on the campaign trail on Monday, a day after his campaign confirmed that several key operatives had left, including his campaign manager, top consultant, and leaders of his fundraising and political teams.

Their departures followed a CNN report exposing inflammatory remarks made by Robinson, North Carolina's lieutenant governor, on a pornography website forum over a decade ago. His comments included self-identifying as a "black Nazi" and admitting to voyeurism at a public gym when he was 14 years old.

The North Carolina Republican Party continues to support Robinson, issuing a statement on Thursday denying his involvement in the comments. Vance also stated that "allegations aren't necessarily reality" to NBC 10 Philadelphia on Saturday.

"It's Mark Robinson and North Carolina's decision whether he becomes their governor and continues his campaign. I'll allow them to make that choice," Vance said.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released mostly before the CNN report went public showed Robinson trailing his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, by 10 percentage points – a testament to Robinson's uphill battle for the governor's office.

This disadvantage is likely to intensify without financial backing from national Republicans.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the RGA and its affiliated PAC had collectively invested almost $16 million in North Carolina's gubernatorial race, one of the most significant gubernatorial battles of the cycle. Both national Republican committees had continued to contribute up to this week, spending over $1 million on ad time per week since July.

External spending from Republican organizations, alongside a series of Democratic groups, drove the contest to rank as the most expensive gubernatorial campaign of the year. Since the primary on March 5, through today, the parties, including campaigns and external groups, had collectively invested nearly $87 million in the race. Democrats outspent Republicans by approximately $57.9 million to $28.7 million.

However, with national Republicans withdrawing from the race, this disparity is expected to grow in the race's closing weeks. From Wednesday through Election Day, Democrats have $12.5 million in reserved ad time, while Republicans currently have no future ad time booked. Robinson's campaign has spent $10.6 million on advertising since the primary, but lacks any future ad buys as of today.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher and Kit Maher contributed to this report.

The Republican Governors Association's decision not to arrange any further media investments in North Carolina after Tuesday indicates a potential shift in politics, as the RGA remains committed to electing Republican Governors nationwide. Without further financial backing, North Carolina's Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson faces an uphill battle in the closing weeks of the election.

Read also: