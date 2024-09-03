In a Russian attack, Ukrainian President Zelensky reports 41 casualties and 180 injuries in Poltava, Ukraine.

"Part of the Institute of Communication's building got damaged," mentioned Zelenskyj via Telegram. Some individuals were tragically trapped under the debris.

As per the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the two rockets struck shortly after the commencement of the air warning, when a majority were yet to reach the air-raid shelters. Emergency services managed to extract several individuals from the wreckage. The rescue operations were still underway.

As per information from Ukrainian military bloggers, the intended target of the attack was an open-air military celebration. Member of the Defense Committee, MP Mariana Besugla, who has frequently criticized the Ukrainian military leadership, indicated on Telegram that similar events had occurred previously, but no senior officer had been penalized for jeopardizing the soldiers' safety yet.

Zelenskyj announced that he has instructed a "detailed and prompt investigation" into the incident in Poltava. He pledged to "put Russia on the spot" and once more urged Western allies of Kyiv to expedite the delivery of new air defense systems to his nation and permit the utilization of long-range weapons already dispatched for attacks on Russian territory.

The tragic event resulted in the death of one individual who was unable to be rescued from the debris. Zelenskyj expressed his deepest condolences upon learning of the fatalities.

