Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsworldmiddleeast

In a reported Israeli attack, at least 87 casualties have been confirmed by the Gaza’s health ministry in the northern region.

Over eighty-seven individuals lost their lives in an Israeli nighttime attack on Beit Lahia, a location in northern Gaza, as reported by the region's health department.

 and  Max Becker
2 min read
Mourners gather near the deceased Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes at Kamal Adwan Hospital in...
Mourners gather near the deceased Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia, located in the northern Gaza Strip, as captured in this static image.

In a reported Israeli attack, at least 87 casualties have been confirmed by the Gaza’s health ministry in the northern region.

The fatalities count includes 27 corpses found so far and 60 people trapped under debris. Over 40 individuals have been hurt, some critically, as per the ministry's statement.

CNN isn't able to verify these figures, but they align with figures from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Disturbing video footage showed the remains of several young children amongst the deceased, many with severe injuries. Additional video depicted numerous body bags at the hospital alongside weeping relatives. Overnight footage suggested rescue workers were sifting through tons of debris in search of survivors and victims. Daylight images appear to show that two or three substantial apartment buildings were obliterated by the attack.

An anonymous man at the scene declared Sunday morning that four homes were destroyed, leaving their occupants displaced. "We plead with the international community to cease the war," he urged. "We beg you, we are innocents with no affiliations. We implore you to halt the war."

Another woman, uncontrollably sobbing amidst the wreckage, revealed that a woman had held her legs while she was buried beneath the debris. "We were relaxed and chatting when suddenly a massive concrete block tumbled down upon us," she recalled. "What's left? They've eradicated all the people."

The woman maintained that Israel had guided people towards Beit Lahia and then bombarded them there.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for northern Gaza this month, intensifying its ground offensive.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for further comment regarding the strike. Previously, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had dismissed claims from the Hamas-controlled Government Information Office in Gaza that 73 people had been slain, branding it as an exaggeration. They assert that they operate in a "precise and targeted manner."

At Kamal Adwan Hospital, director Hussam Abu Safiya relayed earlier Sunday that numerous individuals had been killed and wounded, while the hospital was grappling with a severe shortage of medical personnel and resources. Many of the injured were at risk of perishing due to the failure to treat them effectively.

Furthermore, the hospital's director expressed concerns that the vicinity around the hospital was being bombarded and attacked with gunfire.

Dr. Maher Shamiya from the hospital communicated that the staff were toiling under immense pressure, fear, devastation, and injuries.

This is an ongoing story.

The attack in Beit Lahia has attracted global attention, with concerns raised in the Middle East and beyond. The international community is urging for an end to the conflict, recognizing the innocent civilians affected, including families living in destroyed homes in the world's troubled regions.

Palestinians examine the aftermath of the nighttime Israeli air raid in Beit Lahia, situated in the northern Gaza Strip, on a Sunday.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In Lower Saxony, the most optimal viewing of the Orionids meteor shower occurs away from urban...
Hot-Topics

The Orionid meteor shower is drawing near its apex.

The Orionid meteor shower is drawing near its apex. Every autumn, the night sky puts on a spectacular display with the annual Orionid meteor shower taking center stage. These meteors are caused by debris from Halley's Comet and create a breathtaking celestial event in mid-October. The peak of

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
Two bikers are navigating through a secluded pathway in the Biosphere Reserve Schalsee, located in...
Hot-Topics

Germany's paths raise apprehension

Germany's paths raise apprehension These tree-lined roads, serving as both cultural heritage and natural habitat, are experiencing a decline. Over a century old, many of these historic avenues lining our city streets are now critically endangered. The "Day of the Avenue" aims to spark discussions about

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest