In a reported Israeli attack, at least 87 casualties have been confirmed by the Gaza’s health ministry in the northern region.

The fatalities count includes 27 corpses found so far and 60 people trapped under debris. Over 40 individuals have been hurt, some critically, as per the ministry's statement.

CNN isn't able to verify these figures, but they align with figures from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Disturbing video footage showed the remains of several young children amongst the deceased, many with severe injuries. Additional video depicted numerous body bags at the hospital alongside weeping relatives. Overnight footage suggested rescue workers were sifting through tons of debris in search of survivors and victims. Daylight images appear to show that two or three substantial apartment buildings were obliterated by the attack.

An anonymous man at the scene declared Sunday morning that four homes were destroyed, leaving their occupants displaced. "We plead with the international community to cease the war," he urged. "We beg you, we are innocents with no affiliations. We implore you to halt the war."

Another woman, uncontrollably sobbing amidst the wreckage, revealed that a woman had held her legs while she was buried beneath the debris. "We were relaxed and chatting when suddenly a massive concrete block tumbled down upon us," she recalled. "What's left? They've eradicated all the people."

The woman maintained that Israel had guided people towards Beit Lahia and then bombarded them there.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for northern Gaza this month, intensifying its ground offensive.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for further comment regarding the strike. Previously, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had dismissed claims from the Hamas-controlled Government Information Office in Gaza that 73 people had been slain, branding it as an exaggeration. They assert that they operate in a "precise and targeted manner."

At Kamal Adwan Hospital, director Hussam Abu Safiya relayed earlier Sunday that numerous individuals had been killed and wounded, while the hospital was grappling with a severe shortage of medical personnel and resources. Many of the injured were at risk of perishing due to the failure to treat them effectively.

Furthermore, the hospital's director expressed concerns that the vicinity around the hospital was being bombarded and attacked with gunfire.

Dr. Maher Shamiya from the hospital communicated that the staff were toiling under immense pressure, fear, devastation, and injuries.

This is an ongoing story.

The attack in Beit Lahia has attracted global attention, with concerns raised in the Middle East and beyond. The international community is urging for an end to the conflict, recognizing the innocent civilians affected, including families living in destroyed homes in the world's troubled regions.

Read also: