In a recent statement, singer Cher advocates for the election of Kamala Harris.

Cher, the renowned American singer, isn't shy about her political views. During the 2020 presidential race, she openly advocated for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In the event of Trump's re-election, she expressed her intention to depart from the USA.

As November's presidential election approaches in less than two weeks, the 78-year-old entertainer is once again utilizing her substantial social media platform to champion Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Through a video message, she appeared resolute, stating into the camera, "I've observed Kamala Harris since she was my senator. She represented me then, and she's advocating for all of us now. That's why I'm honored to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I trust they'll defend our rights, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to cast my ballot this year." She concluded her address to her fanbase with a request: "I hope you'll do the same."**

"Time for our first female president"

Cher isn't the solitary US artist publicly endorsing Harris and actively promoting her campaign against Trump. Famous figures such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen, Usher, and Lizzo have also openly encouraged voting against Trump and for Harris.

Recently, Lizzo ("Truth Hurts"), performed in Detroit, Michigan, giving her backing to Harris during a campaign event. "I'm proud to declare that I've voted. I voted ahead of time, and I voted for Kamala Harris," the 36-year-old shared. "If you ask me if America is ready for its first female president, I can only respond: It's about time," Lizzo added. Meanwhile, Trump receives support from rock-rapper Kid Rock and rapper Kanye West.

