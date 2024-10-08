In a recent shift, Taylor Swift outranked Rihanna to capture the leading position.

Taylor Swift's concerts are sending fans into a frenzy! Her Eras Tour, digital earnings, and album sales have resulted in a significant boost to her income. She's now on her way to surpassing another singer in terms of wealth.

As per U.S. magazine Forbes, which releases an annual list of wealthy celebrities, Taylor Swift now boasts an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion (equivalent to €1.46 billion). This achievement makes her the first female musician to reach this milestone in history.

In October 2022, Swift officially joined the billionaires' club due to the success of her worldwide "The Eras Tour." It's worth noting that most of Rihanna's wealth stems from her beauty and fashion ventures, while Swift's income comes mainly from album sales, streaming royalties, and her concert tours.

Rihanna's wealth has seen a minor decrease, allowing Swift to seize the top spot. Last year, Rihanna's net worth was estimated at $1.7 billion, but it has since dipped to $1.4 billion (approximately €1.28 billion). Beyoncé comes in third with a net worth of $750 million (approximately €683 million), while her partner, rapper Jay-Z, is the wealthiest male musician with a net worth of $2.5 billion (approximately €2.28 billion).

Swift, Rihanna, and others in the music industry may be financially successful, but they still trail far behind the world's wealthiest individuals. Currently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk maintains the top spot with an estimated net worth of $261 billion (around €237 billion), followed by Oracle founder Larry Ellison with $209 billion (around €190 billion) and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg with $206 billion (around €188 billion).

Taylor Swift's newfound wealth has put her in a league of her own among female musicians, surpassing others in the industry. This other musician, Rihanna, previously held the title of the first female artist to reach billionaire status, but her net worth has decreased slightly, allowing Swift to take the lead.

